WATCH: General Election 2024: Peterborough constituency results in full

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Jul 2024, 07:51 BST
Turnout was 57.27 per cent

The official results of the Peterborough constituency in the General Election 2024:

Paul Bristow – Conservative – 13,300 votes

Nicola Day – Green – 2,542 votes

Candidates wait for the final result

Amjad Hussain – Workers Party – 5,051 votes

Zahid Khan – Independent – 211 votes

Susan Morris – Reform – 5,379 votes

Andrew Pakes – Labour – 13,418 votes

Thomas Rogers – Christian Peoples Alliance – 225 votes

Nick Sandford – Liberal Democrats – 1,746 votes

Rejected papers – 143

