WATCH: General Election 2024: Peterborough constituency results in full
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Turnout was 57.27 per cent
The official results of the Peterborough constituency in the General Election 2024:
Paul Bristow – Conservative – 13,300 votes
Nicola Day – Green – 2,542 votes
Amjad Hussain – Workers Party – 5,051 votes
Zahid Khan – Independent – 211 votes
Susan Morris – Reform – 5,379 votes
Andrew Pakes – Labour – 13,418 votes
Thomas Rogers – Christian Peoples Alliance – 225 votes
Nick Sandford – Liberal Democrats – 1,746 votes
Rejected papers – 143