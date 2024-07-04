General Election 2024: Tennis courts, pubs and hotels - the 'different' polling stations Peterborough voters will visit today

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 16:28 BST
Polls open from 7am until 10pm

Today Peterborough residents will go to the polls to elect their new MP.

Voters in the city will be voting in either the Peterborough constituency or the North West Cambridgeshire constituency – in general terms, Peterborough is north of the river, and North West Cambridgeshire is south of the river. Both constituencies also include rural areas of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

While many of us will put our cross on the ballot paper at schools, churches and community centres, there are a few different polling stations – these are some of the venues were votes will be cast today.

The polling station residents should use is indicated on their polling card.

