General Election 2024: Labour's Andrew Pakes elected as new Peterborough MP
Andrew Pakes is the new Peterborough MP, after he won the election in Peterborough.
Mr Pakes, who represents Labour, finished ahead of Conservative Paul Bristow, who had been the incumbent.
The result was announced at just before 5am after Mr Bristow called for a recount having reportedly lost by just 97 votes after the first count.
The winning margin after the recount was 118 votes.
There was a turnout of 57.27% per cent in Peterborough, with 42,021 people turning out to vote.
The full result was:
Andrew Pakes (Labour) 13,418
Paul Bristow (Conservative) 13,300
Nicola Day (Green) 2,542
Nick Sandford (Lib Dem) 1,746
Sue Morris (Reform) 5,379
Tom Rogers (Christian Peoples Alliance) 225
Amjad Hussain (Workers Party of Britain) 5,051
Zahid Khan (Independent) 211
