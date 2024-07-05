General Election 2024: Labour's Andrew Pakes elected as new Peterborough MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Pakes becomes first Labour MP in Peterborough since Lisa Forbes in 2019

Andrew Pakes is the new Peterborough MP, after he won the election in Peterborough.

Mr Pakes, who represents Labour, finished ahead of Conservative Paul Bristow, who had been the incumbent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result was announced at just before 5am after Mr Bristow called for a recount having reportedly lost by just 97 votes after the first count.

Labour celebrate their victory in Peterborough.

The winning margin after the recount was 118 votes.

There was a turnout of 57.27% per cent in Peterborough, with 42,021 people turning out to vote.

The full result was:

Andrew Pakes (Labour) 13,418

New MP for Peterborough Andrew Pakes.

Paul Bristow (Conservative) 13,300

Nicola Day (Green) 2,542

Sue Morris (Reform) 5,379

Tom Rogers (Christian Peoples Alliance) 225

Amjad Hussain (Workers Party of Britain) 5,051

Zahid Khan (Independent) 211