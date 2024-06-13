Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked the candidates running to be Peterborough’s MP what their vision for the city is during the next parliament.

Below are the responses.

Christian Peoples Alliance- Tom Rogers

"My vision for Peterborough is one of a successful and prosperous city, which supports business, promotes culture and recreation, and also fosters a caring and welcoming community where every life matters, and all have the opportunity to fulfil their God-given potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of Peterborough's general election candidates Andrew Pakes, Tom Rogers, Paul Bristow, Nicola Day, Nick Sandford.

“The CPA’s policy of abolishing commercial rates would help stop the store closures and revitalise our city centre, so Peterborough is a lively city that generates wealth and brings people in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would address poverty and homelessness by removing the 5-week waiting period for benefits (which drives people to food banks) and guarantee anyone sleeping rough a free night shelter.

“Our city should also be a place where everyone feels safe on the streets and in their homes, and we would reorientate police priorities to better tackle violent crime and burglaries, as well as support those coming out of prison, so they don’t reoffend.

“We pay enough into the NHS and should be able to get a GP appointment in Peterborough when we need one. CPA reforms such as restoring GP fundholding will help free up resources to do that, and we’d also prioritise care for the elderly and vulnerable.

“Any successful society has to be founded on the family, and only the CPA fully supports marriage and raising children through its system of grants and tax allowances. I want to ensure a family-friendly city for all our cultural communities, and support parents in making educational decisions in line with their values and best interests of their children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservatives- Paul Bristow

“I have always been proud of Peterborough. It’s my city – I grew up here and I love it.

"When I was elected as our MP four years ago, I knew our strengths would allow us to compete for more investment, jobs and growth. Equally, we needed action to prevent the city centre from falling into decline.

"I knocked on the door of almost every government minister, banging Peterborough’s drum. And I’m pleased to say it worked. We have benefited from over £125 million of new funding.

"Some is already visible. Our new university is open, with the third phase nearing completion. I was relentless in making the case for a university focussed on high-skill, high-wage jobs. One that gave more young people in Peterborough the chance to get great jobs with our city’s employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s so exciting to see that process underway. The funding from government was a critical part of making it happen.

"Likewise, the money is already secured to build the new footbridge across the Nene and to transform the station quarter.

"Getting our new Station Quarter built is probably my top priority, in terms of infrastructure and unlocking growth. It also brings new retail, which will be important for sustaining our progress.

"For all our recent achievements, however, there’s so much that’s still on my to-do list. Give me another four years without a pandemic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green- Nicola Day

“The Green Party sees the urgent need for a new high quality swimming pool in Peterborough.

“There is general agreement amongst parties that this is a high priority. It is beyond depressing that a city the size of Peterborough no longer has an indoor pool facility, and we would work hard to ensure plans for a new facility are developed and funded.

“Peterborough is representative of Britain in that it is in desperate need of more affordable housing. The Green Party would like to see the building of 150,000 council homes per year with no right to buy them. This would help ensure warm, affordable homes remain in our communities forever.

"We would give the council powers to introduce rent controls, so that rents become fair and affordable for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would protect the River Nene from sewage dumping by bringing our water companies back into public ownership. The river network around Peterborough is divided into four areas. These areas are all managed by Anglian Water and have all reported an increase in sewage spills.

"Private shareholders are taking billions out of water companies while the investment into infrastructure is minimal.

"The Greens believe we need to clean up our rivers and seas. it is vital for public health and for wildlife in the rivers.”

Labour- Andrew Pakes

If there’s one clear message coming from the doorsteps of Peterborough it’s, after fourteen years of the Conservatives, it’s time for change. In all that time, families are worse off, feel less safe, and have fewer opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is personal to me. I live in the city centre. Like you, I see the loss of shops like John Lewis, rising child poverty, and record NHS waiting lists. The big question is whether you and your family feel better off since the last election? If you think life is tougher, I ask you to look at Labour; a changed Labour party that will put cities like ours first.

I want to fix the basics to make life easier. I want to help to fix the NHS, make work pay and turn our city around. I’ve chosen to make Peterborough my home. I love our cathedral, our parks, our vibrant culture. We have so much potential as a city, but we need a government on our side.

I will fight for our fair share of funding and double the number of apprenticeships to get Peterborough making things again. I will fight to bring back decent neighbourhood policing and back our NHS - starting with more NHS dentists.

Big statements about regeneration mean nothing unless they are delivered. Labour will deliver the new Station Quarter, end delays on our promised NHS Diagnostic Centre and get us a new indoor public pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrats- Nick Sandford

“In my year as Mayor of Peterborough, I learned what a diverse and colourful city we live in. It's a great place to live and work, with a thriving economy, but there are still many problems that need urgent action.

"A growing city can be a good thing but it shouldn't be the all out growth for its own sake that we saw for too many years when the Conservatives ran our City Council.

"Liberal Democrats have a vision for a city where people are given incentives to properly insulate their homes and install renewable energy generation and where every new home is a "zero carbon" home. A city where our public transport and cycle networks are as good as our much praised parkway system. And a place where our green spaces are protected and enhanced, not grabbed for housing or commercial development.

“Statistics repeatedly show Peterborough's very poor health outcomes compared to neighbouring areas. And 14 years of Tory government have seen this situation get worse, not better. In this election, Lib Dems have policies that will specifically address these issues, as we have put health and social care at the front and centre of our campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We propose a fully funded package of measures totalling £9 Billion to recruit 8,000 new GPs, guaranteeing everyone speedy access to a doctor. We will also end Peterborough's unwanted status as a desert for NHS dentistry. Crucially, we will properly fund social care: increasing wages for paid carers and supporting those who provide unpaid care to family members and giving free personal care to everyone in the country who needs it.”

Reform- Sue Morris

Given the opportunity to respond.