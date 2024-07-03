General Election 2024: Blackadder star Sir Tony Robinson arrives in Peterborough as part of Labour campaign
One of Britain’s most loved comic actors and historians was in Peterborough this week as campaigning for tomorrow’s General Election continued.
Sir Tony Robinson – best known as Baldrick in iconic sitcom Blackadder – visited Central Park to show his support for Labour candidate Andrew Pakes, who is standing in the Peterborough constituency.
Sir Tony said he was ‘proud’ to be voting Labour tomorrow.
Mr Pakes said: “Andrew Pakes welcoming Tony Robinson to Central Park, said:
“It’s brilliant to have Tony Robinson in Peterborough in the week of the election. I love living by Central Park and it was great to be able to show Tony one of our best assets in the city.
“Tony is a veteran of the Labour Party, he knows a changed Labour Party when he sees one.”
The full list of candidates in the Peterborough constituency is:
Conservatives- Paul Bristow
Green- Nicola Day
Workers Party of Britain- Amjad Hussain
Independent- Zahid Ejaz Khan
Reform- Sue Morris
Labour- Andrew Pakes
Christian Peoples Alliance- Dr Tom Rogers
Liberal Democrats- Nick Sandford