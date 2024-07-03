General Election 2024: Blackadder star Sir Tony Robinson arrives in Peterborough as part of Labour campaign

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sir Tony met campaigners in Peterborough’s Central Park in the run up to Thursday’s vote

One of Britain’s most loved comic actors and historians was in Peterborough this week as campaigning for tomorrow’s General Election continued.

Sir Tony Robinson – best known as Baldrick in iconic sitcom Blackadder – visited Central Park to show his support for Labour candidate Andrew Pakes, who is standing in the Peterborough constituency.

Sir Tony said he was ‘proud’ to be voting Labour tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Labour activist Tony Robinson with Andrew Pakes, Labour and Co-operative Parliamentary Candidate at Central Park with supporters.Labour activist Tony Robinson with Andrew Pakes, Labour and Co-operative Parliamentary Candidate at Central Park with supporters.
Labour activist Tony Robinson with Andrew Pakes, Labour and Co-operative Parliamentary Candidate at Central Park with supporters.

Mr Pakes said: “Andrew Pakes welcoming Tony Robinson to Central Park, said:

“It’s brilliant to have Tony Robinson in Peterborough in the week of the election. I love living by Central Park and it was great to be able to show Tony one of our best assets in the city.

“Tony is a veteran of the Labour Party, he knows a changed Labour Party when he sees one.”

The full list of candidates in the Peterborough constituency is:

Conservatives- Paul Bristow

Green- Nicola Day

Workers Party of Britain- Amjad Hussain

Independent- Zahid Ejaz Khan

Reform- Sue Morris

Labour- Andrew Pakes

Christian Peoples Alliance- Dr Tom Rogers

Liberal Democrats- Nick Sandford

Related topics:PeterboroughLabourBritain