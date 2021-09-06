Funding available for community projects in Peterborough

Peterborough Town Hall

Peterborough City Council is launching the Peterborough Think Communities Fund in partnership with Cambridgeshire Community Foundation (CCF).

Grants from £500 - £5,000 will be available to eligible groups for projects that:

· Empower and enable communities to support themselves and encouraging community-led solutions and intervention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Work with communities to harness their local capacity targeted towards those in the community requiring the most help.

· Support active, healthy communities to play a clear and evidenced role in improving people’s lives, thereby preventing, reducing or delaying the need for more intrusive and costly public services.

Projects are welcomed that include:

· opportunities for volunteering & community involvement;

· helping people stay healthy and independent;

· gain knowledge and build skills to improve life chances;

· projects that enable people’s wellbeing;

· enhance the environment

Cllr Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: “We are fully committed to supporting and developing strong and sustainable communities and the Peterborough Think Communities Fund will play a key role in helping to achieve this, whilst at the same time helping those most in need.

“Over the last 18 months we have seen so many heart-warming examples of people coming together to help vulnerable residents and make a real positive difference to the places where they live.

“We want to see this type of community spirit continue to grow and develop, so we would encourage anyone with an idea for project that would benefit their local community to please visit CCF’s website to find out more.”

Michael O’Toole, Chief Executive of CCF, added: “I am so pleased that CCF is again able to partner with Peterborough City Council to launch this important, new grant fund. The Peterborough Think Communities Fund will ensure that our city’s communities are supported with vital funding to help them build resilient and self-supporting communities. Given the past year and half, never has the role of communities been more important.”

If you have an idea for a project that will benefit your local Peterborough community, you can find more information and the application form here https://www.cambscf.org.uk/peterborough-think-communities-fund.html.