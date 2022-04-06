Deepings swimming club have been forced to move while the pool is shut

The work, which is estimated to cost around £10.7 million, would include reconfiguring and enhancing the swimming pool, sports hall, and squash courts, as well as expanding gym capacity and delivering new studios and changing facilities.

Almost a quarter of 737 responses to a public consultation exercise carried out by the Council asked for a learner pool to be retained.

A revised refurbishment plan, including the learner pool, was approved by South Kesteven District Council’s Culture and Visitor Economy Overview and Scrutiny Committee (OSC) on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Member for Leisure, Cllr Barry Dobson, said: “We carried out meaningful public consultation and the feedback clearly showed the strength of feeling in favour of retaining a learner pool.

“I am delighted that we have been able to incorporate this in the refurbishment proposal that is going forward to Cabinet.”

The Chairman of the OSC, Cllr Judy Stevens, welcomed the progress but pointed out that there were still formal legal arrangements to be finalised to enable the refurbishment to proceed.

She said: “Reopening Deepings Leisure Centre is a key focus for the Council and the refurbishment and modernisation will ensure its long-term future.”

