Gavin Elsey has become the fourth city councillor to resign from the Peterborough Conservative Group ahead the first meeting of full council following the local elections.

In his decision to leave, he has stated that the direction of the group is “being taken is not compatible with my integrity or ethics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning and the control of the city’s planning committee is thought to have been among the issues leading to the series of defections.

The potential development of a new £15m business park named Horsey Bridge is Stanground has caused particular concern, especially the decision to call in the scheme’s rejection.

Cllr Elsey has denied Council Leader Wayne Fitzgerald’s claim that both the Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire Conservative Associations had accepted donations from Barnack Estates- which is behind the scheme- stating that North West Cambs politely refused donations twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnack Estates Chairman Rob Facer is also President of the Peterborough Conservatives is on the record as having donated £15,077 to the Peterborough association in 2022 for the local elections.

Cllr Fitzgerald has since confirmed that the application will not be called in. It could now go to appeal with the Planning Inspectorate or a new application could be submitted.

Wittering ward Councillor Gavin Elsey following his election in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Elsey also alleged that there had been attempts to remove both himself and Glinton and Castor ward councillor Peter Hiller in the past year over proposed electoral boundary changes in Cambridgeshire that could have parts of his ward subsumed into a Peterborough parliamentary constituency.

Cllr Elsey added: “This isn’t something I did lightly, but the direction the group is being taken is not compatible with my integrity or ethics.

“I was elected by the good people of Wittering Ward to represent their views, something which is both an honour and something I take very seriously.

“Last year I did exactly that when the Peterborough MP and the central Conservative Party put forward a scheme to the boundaries commission which served them and him and had no regard for the wants of the villages I represent- all of whom said they didn’t want their proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The net result was that through myself and fellow ward councillor Peter Hiller and others representing those views, the scheme was not passed.

“The Peterborough Conservative group, their MP and others campaigned for a year to have both Peter and I expelled from the party.

“We continued with the group, but it became increasingly obvious that the direction of travel was to suit the group and a number of benefactors, rather than truly representing the views of the people who elected us.

“I wasn’t prepared to accept this or to be restricted in how I can best represent my residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I therefore took the decision to leave the group and represent all my residents without restriction as an independent.

“I have joined Peterborough First, a group of likeminded councillors who all have the best interests of both their wards and Peterborough as their only focus.

“I realise this decision won’t please everybody, but I have to stand by what I believe in.

“Things such as the Horsey Bridge decision, other planning decisions that are afoot and the general direction of travel isn’t somewhere I feel comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw comments about the three who left on Friday from within the Conservative group and that compelled me to act. A lot of it was disingenuous about people who have served the council very well for over 70 years collectively.”

“I guess I will be judged next May when you all either vote for the man or for a party badge.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is yet to respond to a request for comment from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Cllr Elsey- representative for Wittering ward- has followed Stanground South councillors Cllr Brian Rush and Ray Bisby as well as long-serving Glinton and Castor member Peter Hiller in joining the Peterborough First group as independents in recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hargate and Hempsted representative Cllr Mohammed Farooq has also been suspended from the party, it has been confirmed on Monday.