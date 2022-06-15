Lisa Forbes has announced her intention to become the Labour candidate for the city at the next general election.

In a campaign video released this week, the former MP and city councillor said that she would “work tirelessly to give you an MP you can be proud of, an MP that leaves no one, nor any part of our city behind.”

Ms Forbes served 189 days at the city’s MP in 2019 Fiona Onasanya was removed from office. She won the by-election with a majority of 683 ahead of Mike Greene of the Brexit Party, who many expected to win. She was, however, beaten in the subsequent general election by Paul Bristow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes.

She has also represented Orton Longueville on Peterborough City Council and last stood on the ballot in 2021 as a candidate for Fletton and Woodston.

Ms Forbes said: “Many Peterborough Labour Party members have pledged their support and encouraged me to put myself forward to be our parliamentary candidate for the next general election. I am deeply honoured that you have put your faith in me to lead the fight once again.

“I have spent years campaigning, building relationships and connections right across our city and I know the commitment and dedication it takes to lead a successful, winning campaign.

“If selected, you will have a trusted and experienced candidate who will work tirelessly to give you an MP you can be proud of, an MP that leaves no one, nor any part of our city behind.”