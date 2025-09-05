Former King’s School pupil David Lammy has been appointed as the new Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Lammy, who attended the school in Peterborough from the age of 10 after winning a scholarship, replaces Angela Rayner, who resigned as Deputy Prime Minister today after the prime minister’s ethics adviser found she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat.

Sir Keir Starmer appointed Mr Lammy – who had been serving as Foreign Secretary – as part of his cabinet reshuffle following Mrs Rayner’s resignation.

As well as Deputy Prime Minister, he will also be Justice Secretary.

David Lammy MP filming in the Cathedral for the BBC's songs of praise

Mr Lammy has said his time at The King’s School led to him becoming a politician. On X last year, he posted: “If I hadn’t become a chorister at the King’s School in Peterborough I would never have become a politician. It taught me that politics must be about searching for the common ground.”