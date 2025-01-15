Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cllr John Howard left the Conservatives to join Peterborough First in June 2023, and served as deputy leader

A city councillor who left the Conservatives to join the Peterborough First group 18 months ago will rejoin the Tories.

Cllr John Howard served as Deputy Leader of Peterborough First after joining the group in June 2023. He was one of a number of Conservative councillors who made the switch.

But now he has announced he has left Peterborough First – and said he has had his application to rejoin the Conservative Party accepted.

Cllr Howard was first elected to the council in 2019, and retained his seat in 2023 – both times standing as a Conservative.

Peterborough First will remain as the largest opposition group on the council, with one more councillor than the Conservatives.

“My first chapter as a Councillor was with the Conservative group, and it seems fitting that my next chapter is with the Conservative group"

Cllr Howard, who represents the Hargate and Hempsted ward, said: “As I reflect on the behaviour and actions of the last few months, it’s become clear to me that this group isn’t putting Peterborough First. The group has in my mind lost the trust of officers, stakeholders and of other political groups that once were positive relationships. This is the action of a very small group of people; however, it affects the whole Peterborough First group and I therefore see no future in the group for me.

“Locally, I will serve the Hargate & Hempsted ward working as hard as I ever have before, and I will continue to work locally in the ward with Councillors Farooq and Saqib.

“My values haven’t changed of putting the City first, fighting to keep the Lido open, pushing for our beloved libraries and community spaces to be properly reviewed, protecting culture and leisure services, supporting the return of the Great Eastern Run, supporting our beloved Cathedral, having sensible taxation levels and ensuring the positive growth of our city remain dear to me. My experience of my various cabinet roles over the years, working well with political colleagues and civic stakeholders puts me in a good position to continue to make a positive contribution to the city and to the politics in our town hall.

“My first chapter as a Councillor was with the Conservative group, and it seems fitting that my next chapter is with the Conservative group and I have requested and been accepted to rejoin. Much has been said and done in the last 18 months, but equally I can reflect on the gift of hindsight too. Leaving the group was a very difficult and emotional decision at the time after many years of service with them. The position the city is in now is very different to before and looking at national and more importantly local decision making, it is time to pick a side and help play my part in contributing to the future direction of the City.

“I am fortunate to have great relationships cross-politically and I hope this continues. I will continue to support the administration in a constructive way and equally challenge and debate where I feel this is necessary. I want to make a strong and positive group contribution as I have done in the past, and I will continue to serve our city with all my heart as always.”

“He played a pivotal role in forming a new administration"

After Cllr Howard – and a number of other councillors – left the Conservatives in 2023, Peterborough First led the council, with Cllr Mohammed Farooq as leader of the authority. Labour took over the running of the council following last year’s elections.

Cllr Farooq, who also represents the Hargate and Hempsted ward, said he wished his former colleague well.

He said: “I want to thank John for all the contributions he has made to our group. He played a pivotal role in forming a new administration and ending Conservative reign after more than 20 years. ”As a fellow ward councillor, I will continue to work with John in doing the best for our residents in Hargate and Hempsted.

"I wish him well in the next part of his political journey.”

Make up of the council:

He is still listed on the city council website as a member of Peterborough First – but when his bid to rejoin the Conservative Party is confirmed, the make-up of the council will be:

Labour and Labour & Co-operative Party: 18 councillors (17 Labour & Co-operative and 1 Labour)

Peterborough First: 13 councillors

Conservatives: 12 councillors

Liberal Democrats: Eight councillors

Green Party: Five councillors

Independent: Four councillors