Exactly where 8,822 homes are due to be built across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Over 8,800 new homes are due to be built across Cambridgeshire after being given planning permission this year.

The homes are due to be built across 26 large housing developments, three of which have plans to build 1,000 or more homes.

The district and city councils across the area have the responsibility for deciding if new developments can go ahead, however these decisions can be challenged through appeals to the planning inspectorate.

Some of the new homes granted permission in 2024 were opposed by a council, but were approved by a planning inspector after an appeal – including 1,000 homes on the edge of Cambridge.

Thousands of news homes are set to be built

This year plans to build 8,822 homes across large developments of 50 or more homes were given the green light.

Here is a breakdown of exactly where these developments are due to be built across Cambridgeshire.

Peterborough

265 homes, land east of Eyebury Road, Eye

A development of 265 homes in Eye was approved by councillors at Peterborough City Council in September.

The new development is due to include 30 per cent affordable housing, as well as a new play area and allotment site.

138 homes, Guild House, Oundle Road, Woodston

Guild House in Oundle Road is due to be converted into 90 new flats. Four new blocks of flats are also due to be built within the grounds to create a further 48 flats.

The Guild House building was last used as a teaching facility by Anglia Ruskin University.

850 homes, East of England Showground

Plans to build up to 850 new homes and a leisure village on the East of England Showground were approved in October.

The development faced a lot of backlash with over 900 objections being raised by members of the public, businesses and other organisations.

However, another application to build up to 650 new homes was refused due to concerns about overdevelopment.

Fenland

425 homes, land south of Barkers Lane and east of Wimblington Road, March

Councillors in Fenland approved plans for 425 homes in March after the developer said they would not make existing sewage flooding issues worse.

The developer, Barratt David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said its plans offered a “fantastic opportunity to create a legacy to support the growth of March”.

175 homes, Drybread Road, Whittlesey

Councillors approved plans to build 175 homes in Whittlesey, despite some concerns being shared about the impact of the development on traffic “chaos” in the town.

The developer, Allison Homes Ltd, said they had put together a “package of mitigation measures” to address the highway’s impact.

249 homes, land north Eastrea Road, Whittlesey

Similar concerns about the impact of the new homes on Whittlesey’s roads were raised by councillors in relation to plans to build 249 new homes.

The developer, Rose Homes (EA) Limited said the development would “maintain highway safety” and that a range of highway improvements were planned.

110 homes, Upwell Road, March

Detailed plans to build 110 new homes on land off Upwell Road in March, were approved by Fenland District Council in November.

The development is due to include a mix of flats and houses.

The developer, Allison Homes, said 22 of the homes would be made available as affordable housing.

1,200 homes, land west of the Avenue, March

An outline application for 1,200 homes on the edge of March was approved, with the homes due to be built across 52 hectares of land west of The Avenue.

A new primary school, allotments, a local centre, as well as parks and open spaces are also proposed.

The developer, Persimmon Homes East Midlands, has said it plans to build the new homes over three phases between 2026 and 2038.

50 homes, land north of Lambs Hill Drove, March

Plans for a further 50 homes on the edge of March were approved in December.

The homes are proposed to be built on a field north of Lambs Hill Drove, and will form part of a wider development of over 400 new homes to the south of the town.

The developer, Cannon Kirk Developments Ltd, said it would make 20 per cent of the new homes available as affordable housing.

Huntingdonshire

1,500 homes, Grange Farm, Alconbury Weald

Outline plans to build 1,500 homes as part of the Alconbury Weald development were approved by Huntingdonshire District Council back in April.

Alongside the homes the developer, Urban and Civic (Alconbury) Ltd, also proposed to create a new ‘local centre’ offering shops and community facilities.

The developer had also proposed to make 20 per cent of the homes available as affordable housing.

132 homes, Somersham

Approval was given to plans to build 132 homes on the edge off Somersham in May.

The developer, Allison Homes, proposed to build the new homes on a field to the north of Chatteris Road.

Over half of the new homes are planned to be sold as private market housing, with 53 made available as affordable housing.

Planning officers said the proposed development would offer a “good quality residential environment”.

87 homes, land off Tunkers Lane, Bury

The green light was given to 87 affordable homes off Tunkers Lane in Bury, despite some concerns about flooding in the area.

Planning officers highlighted at the time that no concerns had been raised by the lead local flood authority about the development.

The developer, Stonewater Developments Ltd, said they wanted to “provide everyone the opportunity to have a place to call home”.

340 homes, Glatton Road, Sawtry

A development of 340 new homes, as well as a new primary school, a play area, allotments and open green space was approved back in October.

The developer, Alison Homes East, said 136 of the homes due to be built on land off Glatton Road on the edge of Sawtry would be made available as affordable housing.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, with the first homes estimated to be completed towards the end of the year.

73 homes, Cambridge Street, St Neots

Permission was given to plans to build 73 retirement homes in St Neots following an inquiry.

The TC Harrison Ford Garage in Cambridge Street is due to be demolished to make way for the new homes.

Concerns about the development had been raised by some neighbours, including that the new buildings would “seek to dominate” the street, but the planning inspector who assessed the application said there would not be “unacceptable levels of overshadowing or overlooking”.

East Cambridgeshire

540 homes, Soham

Plans to build 540 new homes and a new medical centre to replace an oversubscribed GP surgery in Soham, were approved in August.

The Soham Eastern Gateway development had faced backlash with more than 280 formal objections being lodged against the plans.

However, councillors ultimately agreed to approve the development highlighting some of the benefits, particularly the new medical centre.

83 homes, Cambridge Road, Stretham

An affordable housing development of 83 new homes were approved to be built on land off Cambridge Road in Stretham.

The development is proposed to include 10 one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats, 21 two-bedroom houses, and 48 three-bedroom houses.

The developer, Long Term Limited, said the development would provide “much needed housing” in the village.

164 homes, Mepal Road, Sutton

Plans were approved in December to build 164 new homes on land off Mepal Road in Sutton.

The new homes are due to range in size from one-bedroom up to four-bedrooms.

The developer, Vistry Homes East Anglia, said its proposals offered to create a “sustainable development” and would include solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and air source heat pumps.

Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire

136 homes, land north of Cherry Hinton, Cambridge

In March the green light was given to plans to build 136 homes as part of the wider planned development to the north of Cherry Hinton.

The developer, Bellway Latimer LLP, proposed to make 54 of the new homes available as affordable housing, either as social rented properties or shared ownership.

The developer said it would be a “highly liveable and sustainable development”.

84 homes, Fanshawe Road, Cambridge

Cambridge City Council approved plans to demolish 32 existing flats in Fanshawe Road, in order to build 84 new homes in their place.

The redevelopment was proposed by the Cambridge Investment Partnership, a joint venture company set up between the city council and Hill.

The developer proposed to make 45 of the new homes available as affordable housing, with the other 39 to be sold as private homes.

Objections to the development were raised, with the plans being described as “immoral gentrification”. However, the developer said the proposals offered “much needed new homes”.

425 homes, land north of Cambridge North Station

Plans to build 425 homes on land north of Cambridge North Station were approved on appeal after a decision was not made in time.

New life science laboratories were also proposed to be built alongside the homes.

Councillors in South Cambridgeshire and the city had said they believed the application should be refused, raising concerns that it would create a “giant wall of development” on the edge of the city.

However, the development was approved by the then Secretary of State, who said the plans would “contribute to the continued growth of the research and development cluster in the North East Cambridge area”.

120 homes, East Barnwell, Cambridge

In June councillors approved plans for the £54million regeneration project in East Barnwell, one of the most deprived areas of Cambridge.

Under the plans the existing buildings on both sides of the Newmarket Road junction, as well as the Abbey Bowls Club, were proposed to be demolished to make way for 120 council homes, alongside a new community centre, library, pre-school, and cafe.

Some concerns were shared about the plans to build “high rise flats” on the junction. The redevelopment was approved after the point was made that the project was “important”, as it provided more council homes in the city.

200 homes, Netherhall Farm, Worts Causeway, Cambridge

The go ahead was given by councillors in Cambridge to build 200 new homes at Netherhall Farm, off Wort’s Causeway.

The new development is due to include 76 flats (a mixture of one and two-bedrooms in size), 22 two-bedroom houses, 51 three-bedroom houses, 49 four-bedroom houses, and two five-bedroom houses.

70 homes, Histon Road, Cambridge

An application to build 70 homes in Histon Road was approved despite over 130 formal objections being lodged against the proposals.

The development will see a former car sales and garage site turned into 25 apartments and 45 houses.

The application was made by Cambridge Investment Partnership, which proposed to make some of the homes available as council housing.

1,000 homes, Darwin Green, Cambridge

In September the Darwin Green developers won an appeal to build the next phase of 1,000 new homes at the development on the edge of the city.

The outline application had been opposed by the Environment Agency, which had argued it should not go ahead while there was not a way to supply the new homes with water sustainably.

However, the planning inspector and the Secretary of State concluded that the plans could move forward despite these concerns.

150 homes, land south Worts Causeway

The 150 homes approved to be built on the edge of Cambridge are due to form the third phase of development at the site off Worts Causeway.

The new development is due to include a mix of houses alongside three blocks of flats.

The developer, Cambridge Investment Partnership, said 60 of the homes will be made available as affordable housing, including all of the proposed flats and three of the three-bedroom houses.

256 homes, Cambourne

Plans to build 256 homes on land north of Lower Cambourne, and next to the business park, were approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council in January.

The proposal was put forward by South Cambridgeshire Investment Partnership, a joint venture company set up between the district council and Hill.

The developer said it would include 102 affordable homes and proposed to convert the existing marketing suite into a cafe.

Some concerns about the development were raised, including about the design of the homes, and the lack of commercial buildings to create new jobs.