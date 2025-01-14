Everything you need to know about local referendum that 10,000 people in Peterborough can vote in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The referendum will follow similar procedures to local elections, but there are no candidates

A referendum will take place in Peterborough next month which will affect an entire neighbourhood.

The Werrington Neighbourhood Plan, if voted for, will form part of the planning framework for how Werrington can develop in the future and will sit alongside Peterborough City Council’s planning policies.

The plan was drawn up by residents following feedback from consultations and questionnaires, and contains policies and proposals to protect Werrington’s unique characteristics.

The referendum takes place next month in Werrington

Vince Moon, chair of the Werrington Area Forum which produced the plans, said: “The forum has been concerned to reflect the views of the community regarding, for example, the preservation and maintenance of our green spaces, the protection of wildlife, the scale and sustainability of building.

“We hope that this plan will help provide a basis for cooperation with others so that the common interests of all residents are protected. It will provide additional safeguards to help ensure that any significant developments to the locality are sympathetic.

“If adopted, the Neighbourhood Plan will be a statutory document incorporated into the planning framework that can have an impact on the way future development happens.”

A neighbourhood planning referendum will be held for the Werrington Neighbourhood Plan on Thursday, February 6.

The question asked in the referendum will be: ‘Do you want Peterborough City Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Werrington to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

The number of people entitled to vote is 9,365 and those eligible will receive a poll card through the door which states the polling station address and other important information.

Sally Weald, secretary of the Werrington Area Forum, said: “This plan has been developed and written by residents with the help of planning consultants over the last seven years.

“It has taken a lot of time and hard work to reach this stage so we hope that Werrington resident’s will take the opportunity to vote on February 6 to make their voices heard.”

City councillor for the Werrington ward, Cllr John Fox, said: “It’s a very important referendum, it’s a voice of the people.

“The Neighbourhood Plan is a very important document and it’s important that people have the chance to decide if they want it or not. I’d suggest it’s a very good idea and should be fully supported.

“I have to congratulate the neighbourhood council for working so hard. It doesn’t happen unless someone takes the initiative and runs it, and Sally Weald has done a fantastic job in doing that.”