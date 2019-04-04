Every Peterborough City Council candidate revealed - who is standing in your ward?

Have your say

The entire list of candidates for May’s Peterborough City Council elections has been revealed today (Thursday, April 4).

A third of the council’s 60 seats are up for grabs on Thursday, May 2 with the Conservatives hoping to keep their majority.

The elections are on May 2

To register to vote, visit: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

For more information on the elections visit: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections.

If you cannot find what you are looking for on the council’s website, you can also call the elections helpline on 01733 452249 or email electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.

Below are the candidates for every single ward:

BRETTON

Chris Burbage - Conservative

Stuart Martin - Labour and Cooperative

Adam Peart - UKIP

Roger Stimson - Green

Rohan Wilson - Liberal Democrats

CENTRAL

Mohammed Jamil - Labour and Cooperative

Jeff Lipscomb - UKIP

Nick Penniall - Lib Dem

Khazar Suleman - Conservative

Steve Wilson - Green

DOGSTHORPE

Carolyn English - Green

Colin Hargreaves - Independent

Hani Mustafa - Conservative

Bella Saltmarsh - Lib Dem

Alex Savage - Veterans’ and People’s Party

Katia Yurgutene - Labour and Cooperative

EAST

Alex AIREY - Green

Stuart Clark - Lib Dems

Muhammad Ikram - Conservative

Shabina Qayyum - Labour

EYE, THORNEY & NEWBOROUGH

Michael Alexander - Green

Steve Allen - Conservative

Mary Herdman - Social Democratic Party

Wendy Smith - Labour

Christopher Stow - Lib Dem

Nigel Walls - UKIP

FLETTON & STANGROUND

Terri Haynes - Lib Dem

Peter Slinger - Green

Richard Strangward - Labour

Bryan Tyler - Conservative

John Whitby - UKIP

FLETTON & WOODSTON

Chris Chamberlain - UKIP

Louise Coles - Conservative

Jo Johnson - Labour and Cooperative Party

Paula Martin - Green

Nicola Mills - Lib Dem

Jack Penny - Our Nation

GLINTON & CASTOR

Claire Bysshe - Lib Dem

Greg Guthrie - Green

Peter Hiller - Conservative

Lorna Richardson - Labour

GUNTHORPE

Sandra Bond - Lib Dem Focus Team

Ruta Dalton - Conservative

Julia Davidson - Labour

Peter O’Dell - UKIP

Joseph Wells - Green

HAMPTON VALE

Waheed Fazal - Labour

Daniel Laycock - Green

Nigel North - Conservative

Chris Wiggin - Lib Dem

HARGATE & HEMPSTED

Alexander Hall - Labour

John Howard - Conservative

David Stevenson - Green

Kevin Tighe - Lib Dem

NORTH

Ansar Ali - Labour and Cooperative

Alison Ambarchian - Green

John Myles - UKIP

Haq Nawaz - Conservative

Sandra Ringler - Lib Dem

ORTON LONGUEVILLE

Sharon Bellamy - Green

Vincent Carroll - Lib Dem

Gavin Elsey - Conservative

Heather Skibsted - Labour and Cooperative

Graham Whitehead - UKIP

ORTON WATERVILLE

Janet Armstrong - Labour

Nicola Day - Green

Rory Roberson - Lib Dem

June Stokes - Conservative

PARK

Ian Hardman - Lib Dem

John Peach - Conservative

Fiona Radic - Green

Ikra Yasin - Labour

PASTON & WALTON

Simon Barkham - Lib Dem

Cherry Beeby - Green

Junaid Bhatti - Conservative

Mick Kennedy - UKIP

Jonas Yonga - Labour

RAVENSTHORPE

Peter Chivall - Lib Dem

Angie Fenner - Conservative

Mark Perry - UKIP

Goran Radic - Green

Lucinda Robinson - Labour and Cooperative

STANGROUND SOUTH

Sue Johnson - Labour

Jon Phillipson Brown - Green

Brian Rush - Conservative

Jade Seager - Lib Dem

Sam Wall - UKIP

WERRINGTON

Oliver Allan - Conservative

Judy Fox - Werrington First

Carole Griffiths - Labour and Cooperative

Simon Kail - Lib Dem

Georgia Wade - Green

WEST

Emanuelina Coviello - Lib Dem

Wayne Fitzgerald - Conservative

Alan Gasparutti - Labour

Darrell Goodliffe - UKIP

Barry Warne - Green.