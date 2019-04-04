Every Peterborough City Council candidate revealed - who is standing in your ward?

The entire list of candidates for May’s Peterborough City Council elections has been revealed today (Thursday, April 4).
A third of the council’s 60 seats are up for grabs on Thursday, May 2 with the Conservatives hoping to keep their majority.
To register to vote, visit: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.
For more information on the elections visit: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections.
If you cannot find what you are looking for on the council’s website, you can also call the elections helpline on 01733 452249 or email electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.
Below are the candidates for every single ward:
BRETTON
Chris Burbage - Conservative
Stuart Martin - Labour and Cooperative
Adam Peart - UKIP
Roger Stimson - Green
Rohan Wilson - Liberal Democrats
CENTRAL
Mohammed Jamil - Labour and Cooperative
Jeff Lipscomb - UKIP
Nick Penniall - Lib Dem
Khazar Suleman - Conservative
Steve Wilson - Green
DOGSTHORPE
Carolyn English - Green
Colin Hargreaves - Independent
Hani Mustafa - Conservative
Bella Saltmarsh - Lib Dem
Alex Savage - Veterans’ and People’s Party
Katia Yurgutene - Labour and Cooperative
EAST
Alex AIREY - Green
Stuart Clark - Lib Dems
Muhammad Ikram - Conservative
Shabina Qayyum - Labour
EYE, THORNEY & NEWBOROUGH
Michael Alexander - Green
Steve Allen - Conservative
Mary Herdman - Social Democratic Party
Wendy Smith - Labour
Christopher Stow - Lib Dem
Nigel Walls - UKIP
FLETTON & STANGROUND
Terri Haynes - Lib Dem
Peter Slinger - Green
Richard Strangward - Labour
Bryan Tyler - Conservative
John Whitby - UKIP
FLETTON & WOODSTON
Chris Chamberlain - UKIP
Louise Coles - Conservative
Jo Johnson - Labour and Cooperative Party
Paula Martin - Green
Nicola Mills - Lib Dem
Jack Penny - Our Nation
GLINTON & CASTOR
Claire Bysshe - Lib Dem
Greg Guthrie - Green
Peter Hiller - Conservative
Lorna Richardson - Labour
GUNTHORPE
Sandra Bond - Lib Dem Focus Team
Ruta Dalton - Conservative
Julia Davidson - Labour
Peter O’Dell - UKIP
Joseph Wells - Green
HAMPTON VALE
Waheed Fazal - Labour
Daniel Laycock - Green
Nigel North - Conservative
Chris Wiggin - Lib Dem
HARGATE & HEMPSTED
Alexander Hall - Labour
John Howard - Conservative
David Stevenson - Green
Kevin Tighe - Lib Dem
NORTH
Ansar Ali - Labour and Cooperative
Alison Ambarchian - Green
John Myles - UKIP
Haq Nawaz - Conservative
Sandra Ringler - Lib Dem
ORTON LONGUEVILLE
Sharon Bellamy - Green
Vincent Carroll - Lib Dem
Gavin Elsey - Conservative
Heather Skibsted - Labour and Cooperative
Graham Whitehead - UKIP
ORTON WATERVILLE
Janet Armstrong - Labour
Nicola Day - Green
Rory Roberson - Lib Dem
June Stokes - Conservative
PARK
Ian Hardman - Lib Dem
John Peach - Conservative
Fiona Radic - Green
Ikra Yasin - Labour
PASTON & WALTON
Simon Barkham - Lib Dem
Cherry Beeby - Green
Junaid Bhatti - Conservative
Mick Kennedy - UKIP
Jonas Yonga - Labour
RAVENSTHORPE
Peter Chivall - Lib Dem
Angie Fenner - Conservative
Mark Perry - UKIP
Goran Radic - Green
Lucinda Robinson - Labour and Cooperative
STANGROUND SOUTH
Sue Johnson - Labour
Jon Phillipson Brown - Green
Brian Rush - Conservative
Jade Seager - Lib Dem
Sam Wall - UKIP
WERRINGTON
Oliver Allan - Conservative
Judy Fox - Werrington First
Carole Griffiths - Labour and Cooperative
Simon Kail - Lib Dem
Georgia Wade - Green
WEST
Emanuelina Coviello - Lib Dem
Wayne Fitzgerald - Conservative
Alan Gasparutti - Labour
Darrell Goodliffe - UKIP
Barry Warne - Green.