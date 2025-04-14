Elections 2025: Last day to register for postal votes ahead of Mayoral election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Election is taking place on Thursday, May 1

Today is the last day you can register for a postal vote for this year’s elections.

In Peterborough, voters will be heading to the polls on May 1 to select a new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. A by-election is also taking place in the Barnack ward, to pick a new councillor after Irene Walsh announced she was standing down.

Across the rest of Cambridgeshire, county council elections are also taking place for all seats on the authority.

The elections take place on May 1

Deadlines to register

The deadline to register to be able to vote in the election was on Friday – so anyone who has not registered by now, will not be able to vote in the elections.

Anyone wishing to use a postal vote must have their applications submitted by 5pm on Monday, April 14.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the relevant Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on 23 April

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the relevant Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm 1 May

Photo ID needed

Voters are being reminded they must show photo ID to vote in person.

If you do not have a photo ID that allows you to vote, you can apply for a ‘Voter Authority Certificate’ for free. This is a paper document with your photo on it that you can use to prove your identity when voting in England, Scotland or Wales.

Applications for a voter authority certificate or an anonymous elector’s document valid for this election must reach the relevant Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on 23 April.

For more information on registering to vote, or applying for postal or proxy votes, or for a Voter Authority Certificate, visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections/election-details

Who is standing?

Five parties have put forward candidates for the Mayoral election. The candidates are (in alphabetical order): Paul Bristow (Conservative), Ryan Coogan (Reform), Lorna Dupré (Liberal Democrats), Bob Ensch (Green Party) and Anna Smith (Labour)

In Barnack, the candidates are (in alphabetical order): Andy Coles (Conservative), Dave Pardoe (Green Party), Barbara Reid (Labour), Yvonne Scarrott (Reform UK) and Kevin Tighe (Independent).