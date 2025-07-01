Disappointment after council U-turn on 95-home development in Peterborough village

Residents of a village were left disappointed after Peterborough City Council went back on its decision to refuse a proposed 95-home development.

The council refused the development in Glinton, put forward by Larkfleet Group, back in January after it received objections from a number of parties, including the parish council and ward councillors.

City council planners initially argued that the development would result in “significant harm to the character and appearance of the area” and that the “fundamental conflict with policy is not outweighed by the overall need for affordable housing in the district”.

An appeal was lodged by Larkfleet Group and a public inquiry took place on Tuesday, July 1 at Sand Martin House in Peterborough.

Vice chairman of Glinton Parish Council Bob Randall (left) and Glinton resident David Cowcill (right) outside Sand Martin House in Peterborough Photo: Joe Griffin/LDRS

Days before the inquiry, it was noted in a statement of common ground that the council was unable to demonstrate a five-year housing supply, which it had previously claimed to, meaning its most important policies for determining the appeal were “out of date”.

The statement added that both parties agreed planning permission should be granted and the council would not raise any evidence against the appeal at the inquiry.

The council also accepted Larkfleet Group’s proposal to improve Glinton Roundabout by adding a third approach lane, which would be paid for by the section 106 agreement.

“A number of changes in circumstances"

Peter Goatley KC, representing Larkfleet Group, told the inquiry that all three reasons for refusal put forward by the council had “fallen away” and that the council “accepts there is no reason why planning permission should not be granted”.

He added: “The council cannot meet their five-year housing allowance by requirement. Indeed, they’re significantly short of that threshold, 3.42 years to be precise.”

Clare Parry, representing Peterborough City Council, said there were “a number of changes in circumstances” since the initial refusal, including a review of the authority’s five-year housing supply.

“The planning authority accepted that some further sites should be removed from the supply, taking it slightly below the five-year level,” she said.

“The planning authority considers that, on the evidence currently available, it can demonstrate a supply of 4.88 years.”

Despite disagreeing on the housing supply figure, both parties agreed that, under either scenario, planning permission should be granted.

Ms Parry said: “[The council] has concluded that the adverse impacts do not significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

She said the authority deemed it was “not appropriate” to continue to defend the appeal and it should grant permission.

“I think residents are very concerned to keep Glinton a separate rural village.”

Vice chairman of Glinton Parish Council, Bob Randall, told the inquiry that Glinton was “not a NIMBY village” and claimed a village survey showed that a majority of residents supported “limited growth”.

However, Mr Randall argued that the council should have stuck to its refusal for the same reasons that it refused a development of 24-homes in the village earlier this year.

“It does seem to the parish council that there is a clear case of double standards,” he said.

“The position of Larkfleet’s proposed development will destroy the principal gateway into the village.

Long-time Glinton resident David Cowcill also addressed the inquiry and claimed that the current sewage system could not cope with further development.

He said: “There is a long history that the [sewage] system in Glinton is not fit for purpose.”

Mr Cowcill claimed there had been instances where residents could not flush their toilets when the sewage system backed up, leaving a foul smell in the area.

Mr Goatley, representing the appellant, noted that Anglian Water had not raised any concerns regarding the sewage system in the planning documents.

A number of planning conditions and S106 obligations were agreed on by both parties during the inquiry.

The inquiry, which was initially due to last several days before the council dropped its evidence, concluded in just over three hours.

Inspector Hollie Nicholls, who was appointed by the secretary of state, will make a formal decision on the appeal in due course.