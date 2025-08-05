Developer appeals council refusal of 250-home development in Peterborough village

A developer has appealed Peterborough City Council’s decision to refuse its plans for a large housing development in a village.

In April 2024, Cheshire-based Gladman Developments submitted an outline application to the council for 250 new homes alongside a children’s play area and public open space off Peakirk Road in Glinton.

The planning documents described the development as a “sensitively designed and high quality new neighbourhood” which aimed to “maximise the opportunities for integration with the existing settlement edge of Glinton”.

However, a total of 137 residents and interested parties objected to the plans.

View of proposed development site south of Peakirk Road in Glinton Photo: Iceni/Gladman Developments

Some argued that the village lacked adequate infrastructure while others noted concerns around traffic and the overall scale of development.

City council planners decided to refuse the application on May 19 this year, claiming that the development would have resulted in the “erosion of the countryside gap” between defined settlements.

Gladman Developments has appealed to the Secretary of State against the council’s decision, meaning the case will be reviewed by a government planning inspector.

Bob Randall, vice chairman of Glinton Parish Council, was among those who raised concerns about the village being able to cope with hundreds more homes.

At the time of the refusal, he said: “The roads are really badly congested in the morning and evenings, so adding an extra 250 homes and the traffic that involves would have been quite a burden on the village.”

Mr Randall also claimed there was a lack of spaces for pupils at nearby schools and “tremendous” problems with the village’s sewer system.

Just last month, Glinton residents were left disappointed after Peterborough City Council went back on its decision to refuse a proposed 95-home development in the village.

Developer Larkfleet Group appealed the council’s refusal which led to a public inquiry on July 1, where the authority decided to drop its evidence against the development.

Similar points of objection were raised at the inquiry by Mr Randall and a resident named David Cowcill.

Two sites in the village of Glinton, at Peakirk Road and Glinton Road, are earmarked for 355 homes in total as part of Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan, a number which the parish council were concerned about.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, previously said that public feedback was “essential” in developing the Draft Local Plan.

Both Gladman Developments and Peterborough City Council were approached for comment.