Decision to be made on 1,130 home development in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee will soon make a decision on a major housing development.

An outline planning application for 1,130 homes on land to the east of Newborough Road in Paston was submitted in April 2023.

The 40-hectare site forms just over half of the Norwood Urban Extension, which is allocated for 2,000 homes in total. An outline application for the other 870 homes was approved in June.

The council’s planning committee will meet on Tuesday, July 29 to make a decision on the 1,130 homes, as well as green space, access and other associated infrastructure.

The plans include more than 1,000 homes

Members will consider comments from consultees in a case officer report, one of which states that the development would result in a shortfall of 236 primary school places and 216 secondary school places.

It recommends a new 420-place primary school is built on-site with financial contributions of £13,731,497, and also recommends the expansion of an existing secondary school at an estimated cost of £9 million to £13 million.

A comment from National Highways notes that there should be an “initial trigger point” on the number homes to be built prior to the implementation of strategic highways interventions.

It adds: “A cumulative total of 200 dwellings can be accommodated prior to the A47/A16 improvements being implemented.

“Should the scheme not be brought forward, the proposed development is considered to have a severe impact on the strategic road network and would otherwise be recommended for refusal.”

Nine members of the public raised objections to the plans, noting concerns around traffic congestion, a lack of safe cycle paths and lack of infrastructure.

However, planning committee members are recommended to approve the plans.

The case officer report states: “This proposal is for residential development which together with the recently granted Leeds Farm development will ensure an appropriately designed sustainable urban extension on an allocated site which is well integrated with its context and provides for the needs of its future residents.

“All identified impacts (including the need for infrastructure provision) are acceptable or can be mitigated by conditions and a Section 106 agreement. The proposal is therefore acceptable and in accordance with all relevant local and national policies.”

Also to be decided at the planning committee meeting is a proposed development of a sports pavilion and storage facilities on a sports field accessed off Splash Lane, Castor.

The application was submitted by the Nene Park Trust in February 2023.