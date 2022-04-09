The first homes in the new Great Haddon development could be completed by October after Cross Keys Homes concluded a deal to build 105 affordable homes for the scheme.

The Cross Keys scheme will provide 105 new affordable homes in total providing a mix of 1, 2, 3, & 4 bedroom homes for rent and shared ownership, with grant funding secured from the Cambridge & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) to support 45 of these homes, in addition to the 60 that were derived by the section 106 planning gain.

Working with national housebuilder Countryside Properties, the overall development of 347 dwellings is the first phase of the Great Haddon development. Over time this is earmarked to provide in excess of 5,300 new homes and will transform the area into a thriving neighbourhood to the south of Peterborough, near Yaxley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site where Great Haddon will be built

This is the latest in a long list of Peterborough-based developments from CKH who are also currently working on new homes in Westwood, Hampton and Newark Road.

Cross Keys Homes’ Chief Executive, Claire Higgins, said: “Building homes in Peterborough is a fundamental part of our strategic plan because we know there is a real need for affordable housing options in many communities across the city. “Working with respected development partners and with funding secured from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, we know that we can continue to provide homes that mean people don’t need to choose between quality and affordability. We are delighted to be able to provide more than 100 families with a place to call home on this site in the near future.

“We always want to do more though and have all the funds in place to support that ambition and more besides, so we are actively seeking opportunities to build new homes on other sites in Peterborough and the surrounding area. We positively welcome approaches from developers and housebuilders to help our vision become a reality.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson added: “I’m delighted that the Combined Authority is supporting Cross Keys Homes in its ambition to provide affordable homes in and around Peterborough. At the Combined Authority, we are well aware that low-cost, high-quality homes change lives. They provide people with a stable base to sustain a career, participate in communities, stay healthy and are overall important for a good quality of life. Owning a home should not be a luxury for the few and I am passionate about ensuring people are not priced off the housing market in our region.”