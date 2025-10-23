Councillors to choose preferred council restructure plans for Peterborough

Peterborough City Council will soon make a decision on a final option to put forward for Local Government Reorganisation (LGR).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 33 city councillors and a dozen co-optees will attend a joint meeting of the scrutiny committees in Peterborough on October 28 where they will indicate their preferred LGR option for cabinet consideration.

They will be presented with a report containing a comprehensive overview of the five main options for LGR in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, which will shape how the region’s councils look going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From April 2028, the current seven councils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, including Peterborough City Council, will no longer exist and be replaced by larger unitary councils.

Local Government Organisation will change how councils are run - including in Peterborough

It is part of the government’s plans to transfer more powers and funding from national to local government and move away from the current two-tier system of district and county councils in England.

The five proposals to be considered by Peterborough councillors include three two-unitary authority options and two three-unitary authority options.

Members of the joint scrutiny commitee must recommend to full council and subsequently cabinet a preferred option, supported by a rationale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, the government will decide which proposal is implemented.

Two unitary models explained

The three two-unitary authority proposals are as follows:

Option A – Unitary 1 (Peterborough, Fenland and Huntingdonshire), Unitary 2 (East Cambs, South Cambs and Cambridge City)

Option B – Unitary 1 (Peterborough, Fenland, Huntingdonshire and East Cambs), Unitary 2 (South Cambs and Cambridge City)

Option C – Unitary 1 (Peterborough, Fenland and East Cambs), Unitary 2 (Huntingdonshire, South Cambs and Cambridge City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial data collated by finance officers and external advisors revealed that a two unitary model would generate annual savings of £12.1 million with a payback period of six years.

It would come with one-off implementation costs of £34 million and one-off transformation costs of between £11 million and £16 million.

The key strengths of a two unitary model are that doing it on a larger scale would deliver greater efficiencies and a shorter payback period.

However, it may risk diluting local identity and responsiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably, Cambridgeshire County Council recently chose Option A as its preferred proposal.

Three unitary models explained

The two three-unitary authority proposals are as follows:

Option D – Unitary 1 (Peterborough and West Hunts), Unitary 2 (Fenland, East Hunts and East Cambs), Unitary 3 (South Cambs and Cambridge City)

Option E – Unitary 1 (Peterborough, Fenland and East Cambs), Unitary 2 (Huntingdonshire), Unitary 3 (South Cambs and Cambridge City)

Financial data collated by finance officers and external advisors revealed that a three unitary model would generate annual savings of £1.4 million with a payback period of 50 plus years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would come with one-off implementation costs of £41 million and one-off transformation costs of between £7 million and £12 million.

The key strengths of a three unitary model are that it would provide stronger local leadership and tailored service delivery.

However, the risks include higher costs, lower financial returns, longer payback, and the potential that smaller authorities may face greater financial vulnerability and higher unit costs for statutory services.

How will LGR benefit Peterborough residents?

Peterborough City Council is already a unitary authority, meaning it provides all the services of a county and district council for the city of Peterborough in a single tier of local government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government’s LGR plans would see Peterborough merge with other neighbouring authorities to form a larger unitary authority, bringing services under one roof for a greater number of residents.

It is hoped that the changes will improve services by making them simpler and more efficient for residents and businesses.

Peterborough City Council leader Dr Shabina Qayyum previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that LGR could bring several advantages to the city.

She said: “By moving to a simpler system with fewer layers of councils, it could make decision-making quicker and clearer for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A single, stronger council would be responsible for all local services—such as housing, transport, schools, and social care—so people know exactly who to contact.

“Reform could also reduce duplication of work between different councils, saving money that can be reinvested into frontline services.

“It may also give Peterborough a stronger voice when negotiating with government for funding and powers, helping the city to grow and improve services in line with local needs.”