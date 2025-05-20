Councillors agree to adopt Islamophobia statement for Peterborough to support Muslim communities

The statement will be promoted across the city

Peterborough city councillors have agreed to adopt an Islamophobia statement in a bid to support Muslim communities in the area.

Council officers were asked to draft the statement following a motion at full council in June 2022.

The statement includes a definition of Islamophobia and sets out some of the ways that Muslims are impacted by it.

The motion was agreed at a meeting at Sand Martin House

Councillor Samantha Hemraj, chair of the constitution and ethics committee, introduced the item at full council on Monday, May 19.

She said: “Following a council motion to develop an Islamophobia statement, the council has been working closely with the joint mosque committee, local schools, the police and health providers.

“The summer disorder of 2024 showed just how serious the impact of Islamophobia can be as many towns and cities experienced attacks by right wing aggressors intent on causing harm to Muslim communities.

“While Peterborough was named on social media as an area to be targeted, this fortunately did not take place. Largely due to the role of community and faith organisations supported by the police and city council providing a strong platform to reject the messages of hate and disharmony.

“The Islamophobia statement demonstrates a council commitment to supporting Muslim communities and fits alongside broader anti-racism policies and statements.

“I am confident that all of us in the chamber tonight will support this statement.”

Peterborough City Council has now adopted the statement, which will be promoted throughout the city, after all members agreed to it at full council.

The authority will also encourage partner organisations and businesses to adopt the statement and commit to “tackling the prejudice and disadvantage that Muslims can face”.

Chair of the Joint Mosques Council, Abdul Choudhuri, thanked the city council’s executive director of place and economy, Adrian Chapman, and other stakeholders for their help in developing the statement.

Mr Choudhuri added: “I am absolutely delighted that this has been accepted by the full council and all the hard work we’ve been doing for the past two years has paid off.

“At the moment there is no clear definition. By the adoption of this statement it is now very clear so everybody is aware of what Islamophobia is and we need to work it out together how to eradicate the hate and Islamophobia.

“It’s what I call a stepping stone in the right direction. It will take time but at least there is something we can work on and I’m very much hopeful this will ease the problem, at least at a Peterborough level.”

Islamophobia statement in full

We stand firmly against Islamophobia in all its forms and manifestations. Islamophobia not only perpetuates discrimination and marginalisation but also undermines the principles of equality, justice, and respect for diversity.

Islamophobia has no place in Peterborough and fundamentally erodes British values of respect, tolerance and liberty. Islamophobia is rooted in prejudice and racism devaluing not only Muslim communities, but wider society.

Many Muslims face discrimination and disadvantage which can include, but not limited to:

Hate Crimes/Non-crime Hate Incidents: The rise in hate crimes targeting Muslims, including physical assaults, vandalism of mosques, and verbal abuse, reflects the spread of Islamophobic sentiment. A non-crime hate incident is defined by the Government as ‘an incident or alleged incident which involves or is alleged to involve an act by a person (‘the subject’) which is perceived by a person other than the subject to be motivated – wholly or partly – by hostility or prejudice towards persons. It is believed that hate crimes and hate incidents reports to police are underreported due to either lack of knowledge about the process and/ or lack of trust in the process. Hence there is an urgent need to publicise the information of the reporting process and gain community trust in efficacy of the system.

Media Misrepresentation: Sensationalised media coverage and biased narratives contribute to the vilification of Islam and perpetuate harmful stereotypes, fostering an environment of fear and prejudice.

Acts of aggression where people or property – such as buildings, schools, places of worship and cemeteries – are selected because they are, or are perceived to be, Muslim(s) or linked to Muslims.

Online Extremism: The proliferation of online extremism and hate speech targeting Muslims not only radicalises individuals but also normalises Islamophobic attitudes and behaviours.

Microaggressions: Everyday microaggressions, such as stereotyping, racial profiling, and religious slurs, create hostile environments for Muslims and reinforce the insidious nature of Islamophobia in society.

We define Islamophobia as:

‘Fear of and/or prejudice against Muslims or perceived Muslimness whether be it due to expression or otherwise of their religion. Direct or indirect act(s) of discrimination against Muslims either on individual basis or as a community due to their religion.’

We must collectively challenge Islamophobia by promoting education, fostering interfaith dialogue, and advocating for inclusive policies that uphold the dignity and rights of all individuals, regardless of their religious beliefs. Together, we must strive to build a world where Islamophobia has no place, and where diversity is celebrated and respected.