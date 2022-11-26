Councillor says closure of Deepings Leisure Centre is 'betrayal' as hopes of last minute reprieve are dashed

Deepings Leisure Centre

The Deepings Leisure Centre will be permanently closed despite hopes for a last-minute reprieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition councillors criticised the ‘breakneck’ decision which was announced only seven days ago.

They urged that all other options be explore to keep it open, but the administration said the project would risk the economic future of the council.

There was vocal dismay from residents at the outcome, with shouts of: “You’ve let the people of the Deepings down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Leader Kelham Cooke said: “We can’t keep spending money that we cannot afford. It’s a bitter pill to swallow. None of us wanted to be making this decision.

“I am sorry that the council has failed over the years to manage the facility, but it has now got to the point where it’s unsafe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said that rising energy, construction and borrowing costs meant the annual bill had doubled since originally approved.

Councillor Gloria Johnson (Conservative) added that continuing with the repairs would be “irresponsible and downright dangerous”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She claimed residents would face austerity for the 25 years it would take to repay the sum.

Councillor Judy Stevens (Conservative) broke with her party and passionately urged a rethink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t just walk away from something we have provided for 48 years,” she said, asking councillors to look at their conscience. “You don’t have to leave us with nothing.”

There was criticism that the council hadn’t opted for quick repairs when the centre closed last summer, rather than the full £10m refurbishment that became unaffordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent councillors said more discussion was needed before a decision was made.

Alliance SK Councillor Phil Dilks described the situation as a “betrayal” as he presented previous Conservative party leaflets promising two new leisure centres for South Kesteven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Virginia Moran (AllianceSK) said: “If there had been space, there would be 50 people from the Deepings in here imploring you – begging you – not to close it.”

Councillors were told that the LCC would be unable to offer funding due to their own financial challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad