Councillor Mark Ormston explains why he resigned from Peterborough First group

Peterborough city councillor Mark Ormston resigned from the Peterborough First group on Wednesday, June 18.

The decision was made on the morning of a highly anticipated full council meeting where an alliance of Peterborough First, Liberal Democrats and Greens looked to oust Peterborough City Council’s Labour administration via a motion of no confidence.

Speaking on his resignation, Cllr Ormston, who represents the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward, said: “Particularly this calendar year, I’ve spent an awful lot of time and effort into the group aspect. Really thinking about it, I’ve spent too much time on that side of things.

“What became more apparent to me is that my visions and approaches were different to the majority of that group on key policies and key topics.”

Before Wednesday, Cllr Ormston was due to take up a cabinet position if the vote of no confidence passed, but the motion was defeated anyway with 32 votes against, 26 for and one abstention.

He said: “With all this weighing on my mind I decided I should resign from Peterborough First yesterday morning [June 18], before the vote on the administration in the evening, as it would’ve felt inappropriate and unfair to make that decision afterwards and have any sway on that vote at all.

“Doing it this way I get to keep that independent bit but I don’t need to do the group aspect, so I can just commit all my attention and time solely on the ward and the residents of the city.

“It just felt like the right decision at that time with everything going on.”

Interestingly, more than a quarter of current Peterborough city councillors (16) were originally elected for a party other than the one they now represent.

Cllr Ormston believes the large number of defections in the past year could be down to councillors being “sucked into spending too much time” in their group’s politics.

“Most people go into the role to serve their community and their residents,” he said.

“If they are a bit like me and discover they’re spending too much time with the politics and group dynamics, then they remove themselves from it or go for a change.

“Other people simply don’t like being whipped, which obviously wasn’t the case with Peterborough First.”

Cllr Ormston thinks councils with minority administrations, like Peterborough, should move to committee-based systems instead of a cabinet.

The current make up of the council now includes: 17 Labour councillors, 12 Peterborough First councillors, 11 Conservative councillors, eight Liberal Democrat councillors, seven independent councillors and five Green Party councillors.

Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper was approached for comment.