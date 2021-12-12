Wreath-laying service to be held at Peterborough War Memorial this month

Wreath laying at the Peterborough War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

The traditional service will take place outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street on Thursday, 16 December.

Guests will arrive from 9.45am, with a limited procession then taking place 10 minutes later. At 10am, Reverend Canon Rowan Williams, Precentor at Peterborough Cathedral, will welcome everyone and say a prayer.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Steve Lane and the President of the Royal British Legion branch in Peterborough, Major Tony Elsey, will then lay wreaths, before Reverend Canon Williams says a final prayer and the national anthem is sung.

Cllr Lane said: “After another extremely difficult year many will be missing loved ones this year, making the service extra poignant.

“Christmas is a time to come together, and I hope by remembering those who have sadly departed it will bring some comfort ahead of the big day.”