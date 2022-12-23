When key council services in Peterborough are open over Christmas and New Year
Here are all of the opening times of key council services over Christmas and New Year.
Council Customer Call Centre
- Available until 1pm December 23
- Then again from 9am to 5pm between Christmas and New Year.
Household Recycling Centre, Fengate
- Closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day.
- Will close at 12pm on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
- Bank holiday: 8am to 4pm.
- Normal opening: 8am to 6pm
- Gates shut 10 minutes before closing time.
Peterborough Central Library
- Closed December 24 – January 3
- Open 10am – 5 pm Wednesday December 28
Registration offices
- Call centre helpdesk open 8am until 6pm Monday to Fridays
Bin collections
- No change
Adult social care support
- An emergency service is available by calling 01733 747474 and selecting option 4.
Children's social care
- An emergency service is available by calling 01733 864170 or 01733 864180.