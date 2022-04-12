Veterinary clinic set for place in Peterborough shopping centre

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The vets will be moving into units 11 and 12, which has been vacant for several years but was formerly a branch of the Nat West bank.

The name of the practice is not yet known but the opening hours have been listed as between 9am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday. The premises will be closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.