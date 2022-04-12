Veterinary clinic set for place in Peterborough shopping centre
A new veterinary clinic has been given approval to open at a Peterborough shopping centre.
By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:00 am
Peterborough City Council has granted an application from Reef Capital Partners LLP to open a new vets at Ortongate Shopping Centre in Orton Goldhay.
The vets will be moving into units 11 and 12, which has been vacant for several years but was formerly a branch of the Nat West bank.
The name of the practice is not yet known but the opening hours have been listed as between 9am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday. The premises will be closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.