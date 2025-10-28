Peterborough City Council is looking for groups to run and then hire out two Peterborough community centres.

Expressions of interest have been invited for Matley Community Centre in Orton Brimbles and Thistle Drive Community Centre in Stanground.

The council has that that “both centres offer excellent opportunities for local groups to manage well-established facilities that serve as important social and recreational hubs for their neighbourhoods.”

Each property includes flexible internal spaces suitable for community activities, meetings, classes, and events, with associated parking and outdoor areas.

The council is looking for groups to run the centres, who can then hire out space to other users.

Bidders will need to:

- Continue to deliver community benefit from these assets

- Demonstrate sound governance and financial capacity

- Maximise use of the centres to support local residents and promote wellbeing

Expressions of interest must be submitted by 5pm on Friday November 14.

The move comes as part of the council’s ongoing Localities Assets Review to determine how it can best to manage its land, buildings and facilities, ensuring that taxpayers’ money is being spent in the most efficient way and that buildings are fit for purpose.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “We want to make the best use of our assets and develop them to help benefit our communities in the long term. In this case, we have two community centres which have been empty for some time, but present excellent opportunities to be turned into positive facilities. We look forward to hearing from interested parties.”

For more information and to submit expressions of interest visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/libraries-leisure-and-culture/community-centres.