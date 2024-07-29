Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site would be located in Glinton.

Plans to create a new caravan site in Glinton for the use of up to four Traveller families have been recommended for approval.

This is despite the objections of 32 residents as well as ward councillors Neil Boyce and Peter Hiller.

Plans are to convert agricultural land adjacent to 1705 Lincoln Road into a residential caravan site for four Traveller families; each plot with space for two caravans.

1705 Lincoln Road.

The decision has been recommended for approval for council planning officers but must be passed by the city’s planning committee on Tuesday (July 30) in its meeting at 1:30pm.

Cllrs Boyce and Hiller objected to the proposal, stating: “The proposal would result in an adverse impact on the amenity of occupiers of nearby properties. Similarly, the character and appearance of the open aspect countryside here would indeed be unacceptably and permanently harmed.

"The current adopted local plan determined no additional need for Gypsy and Traveller sites provision in Peterborough.

"We suggest Peterborough's existing council-owned sites do indeed have spaces available currently and that additional, far more suitable sites will almost certainly become available within the next 11 years to satisfy the suggested total number for categories required in the current Adopted local plan for 2016-2036.”

Glinton Parish Council also objected to the grounds of the principle, wildlife, ecology and character impacts of the proposed development.

A total of 32 other objections were received, they cited issued such as that the works had already begun on the site without planning permission and that the land has previously been the subject of planning application but these were refused as the last was ‘not to be used for development.’