Three proposals put forward for major reorganisation which will see Peterborough City Council disappear

Three proposals have been put forward for a major local government shake-up, which is set to see Peterborough Council disappear.

Central government has mandated that from April 2028, simpler unitary local authorities will replace the host of district, county and city council that exist across the country.

Residents would then go to these council to access all services from road maintenance and bin collections to education, planning, social housing, social care, and support with benefits.

The government has said that it believes that these changes will improve services, making them simpler and more efficient for residents and businesses, as well as supporting economic growth and delivering much needed housing.

Parish and town councils will not be affected and will continue to operate as they do now.

Currently the area has a two-tier system, with some services delivered by Cambridgeshire County Council, such as road maintenance, and others by the district councils, such as housing. Peterborough City Council is already a unitary council, but is included in the reorganisation plans.

The plans will see Cambridgeshire’s seven councils (Peterborough City, Huntingdonshire, Fenland, Cambridge City, Cambridgeshire County, East Cambs and South Cambs) become two.

Each of the two would gain the current county council’s functions.

The proposed options:

Proposal A: North West/South East- 1- Peterborough, Huntingdonshire and Fenland.

2- Cambridge City, East Cambs, South Cambs.

Proposal B- North/South- 1- Peterborough, East Cambs, Fenland, Huntingdonshire

2- Cambridge City, South Cambs.

Proposal C- East/West- 1- Peterborough, East Cambs, Fenland

2- Cambridge City, Huntingdonshire, South Cambs.

A joint statement from the seven leaders of each council, including Peterborough City Council Leader Dennis Jones said: “As council leaders we are working collaboratively in the best interest of residents and businesses across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"The Government’s reorganisation agenda has raised some challenging issues for us all which we have been working through collectively over the last few months.

"We still have outstanding questions and issues which have yet to be resolved.

"However, we agree that there are currently 3 options that appear to be the most financially viable based on the Government’s criteria. These options are based on existing authority boundaries and are being further developed to be submitted to government by late November.

"We recognise each option has different strengths and different implications for services, our local communities, and businesses.

"We are taking an evidence-based approach, inevitably the different needs and local identities of our areas will have a significant impact on the preference of our own councils, and we must respect that.

"We encourage residents, our partner agencies and businesses to feed into this process by sharing what matters most to them through an engagement exercise being launched next week.

"We also want to take this opportunity to reassure residents that services will not be affected, and to praise the collective local government workforce across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for their continued efforts on behalf of our communities during this period of change. We appreciate that reorganisation may create some uncertainty for them which we will work with Government to do our best to mitigate.”

Peterborough two MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling have, however, raised serious concerns about the plans damaging services in the region.

A joint statement reads: “We have significant concerns about the implications of these proposals for Peterborough. We’re a proud city with a strong history, and merging our council wholesale with neighbouring authorities risks taking the focus away from Peterborough’s issues, as well as damaging local services both here and in Cambridgeshire more broadly.

“There are rightly discussions ongoing about whether, and how, the boundaries of Peterborough expand to take in additional areas as part of local government reorganisation. There can be benefits to large authorities, but they must reflect shared local identities and be based around coherent areas.

“Councils need to look again at these proposals. Wholesale district merging is not the answer for Peterborough – we need to look at the broader picture around how we construct new councils that work for everyone.”