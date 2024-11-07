Support Peterborough children in need with this year's 'Christmas Giving Tree' scheme

The council has teamed up with Barnardo’s to support less fortunate children this Christmas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Peterborough can help support children who are in need over the Christmas period as part of a special festive scheme.

Peterborough City Council has working with the charity Barnardo's to install a ‘Christmas Giving Tree’ in Bewiched coffee shop, at Fletton Quays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, which began on Monday and runs until Monday 4 December, will see people popping into Bewiched and using the tree to donate gifts to children in the Peterborough area.

The Christmas Giving Tree is now located in Bewiched coffee shops in Fletton Quays.

A PCC spokesperson explains: “To lend a hand to 2024’s Giving Tree, simply take a name tag from the tree, scan the QR code and buy a present from the wish list.

“Bring the unwrapped present back to Bewiched, and it will be collected by the Barnardo’s team, who distribute the gifts to local families in time for Christmas.”

In 2023 Barnardo’s were able to provide at least three to four gifts each to just under 2,500 children ranging in age from newborn to 19 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “We are proud to be supporting an initiative that makes the most of the festive season and allows us all to give back to Peterborough’s community.

“It’s key for us to champion initiatives such as these to support our less fortunate residents. By taking a tag and buying a gift, you could transform a child’s Christmas.”

Barnardo’s receives referrals from other charities, children’s social care, health visits, midwifery, targets support, preschools, nurseries, schools and family support workers.