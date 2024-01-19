Smaller black bins considered as measure to drive up recycling rates in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reducing the size of black wheelie bins could be trialled in Peterborough in an effort to encourage recycling.

Cllr Nick Sandford (Liberal Democrats, Paston and Walton), who proposed the trial, said that there’s a “clear correlation between the size of bins and recycling rates”.

A Peterborough City Council (PCC) report says that the top 10 performing council areas for recycling waste in England have restricted the size of their general rubbish bins.

On average, they recycle around 60 per cent of their waste, it continues, while residents in the Peterborough council area recycle around 40 per cent.

Cllr Sandford added that the trial could help the council save money: the report says that every one per cent increase in recycling rates equates to a net benefit of £70,000.

But he agreed with Cllr Nigel Simons (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough) and Cllr Lindsay Sharp (Conservatives, Hampton Vale) that a feasibility study should be undertaken first.

Cllr Simons said that he’s not against the trial but that the cost implications need to be considered, particularly because, as of October, replacement bins cost Peterborough residents £30 who won’t be happy if they’re then given a “half-sized bin”.

Cllr Sharp added that the possibility of increased fly-tipping also needs to be taken into account before the trial is launched.

The recommendation to undertake a feasibility study in one area of Peterborough was approved by councillors during a discussion of England’s new recycling strategy, published by Government in October.

The council says that the changes it brings about affecting Peterborough include a requirement to provide all properties with a food caddy as the majority of flats in the city currently don’t have one.