Shisha plans approved at two Peterborough restaurants

Two shisha lounges have been given the go-ahead by Peterborough City Council.

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Apr 2023, 22:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 22:38 BST

Two locations in Peterborough have seen shisha lounge plans approved by Peterborough City Council.

Both Bucharest Coffee and Restaurant and Emperor Restaurant on Lincoln Road saw plans approved.

Bucharest Coffee, at 262 Lincoln Road, saw a seating area at the front of the building, where its existing glass canopy is given the go-ahead.

Bucharest Coffee and Restaurant on Lincoln Road.Bucharest Coffee and Restaurant on Lincoln Road.
The area is currently used as a seating area but has now been allowed to host the smoking of shisha.

Emperor Restaurant submitted a part retrospective application for a covered smoking area to the rear of the building.

The smoking of shisha was already permitted at the site but the continued use for that purpose has now been granted from the council, along with permission for a newly installed boundary wall.

The application was granted provided the smoking shelter only be used between 12pm and 11pm Monday to Sundays.

Both applications can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal.

