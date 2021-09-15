Semi-independent living house for Peterborough teenagers in care rejected over traffic concerns

Dreamers Global Ltd made an application to convert a three storey terraced house on Pendleton, Ravensthorpe into semi-independent provision for 16-19 year olds, with priority given to those referred by Peterborough City Council.

Dreamers offer semi-independent placements to teenegers of that age in care and give them a life-skills programme, which targets areas needed in preparing them to move into independent living.

Their programmes are also designed to increase self-confidence and self-esteem, physical and mental wellbeing and to decrease social isolation. They have offered the same service in Hampton for the last two years and specialise working with disadvantaged, vulnerable and traumatised young people; with the goal of providing them with a secure home and a place to develop into adults.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans would have seen two staff members on site during the day on Monday to Friday, with one staff member and an on-call system in the evenings and at weekends. The property has one nominated parking space, with plans to create a second adjacent one put forward.

This, however, did not satisfy planning officers who rejected the plans on the basis of the effect the facility would have traffic in the area.

The decision stated: “The proposed use would unacceptably impact upon the safety of the surrounding highway. The existing highway is heavily used by traffic, with parking arrangements either side of the public highway which are regularly congested. The proposed use and its associated vehicular movements would add and contribute to the congestion issues.