Plans are for the building to be brought back into use as a school.

Revised plans have been submitted to create a new special educational needs (SEN) school in Eye.

Plans to convert the former school building located on the north side of the village at 4 Crowland Road were first submitted in March.

The building dates from 1855 and as well as being used as a school building it has more recently been used as a recording studio and offices.

The Old School building on Crowland Road, Eye.

The plans, which have been put forward by Conquest Schools Ltd, are for a school to offer education for up to 25 children with learning disabilities who hold an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan and are aged between 7-19 years old.

The school would provide tailored programs in its fitted out building that would include seven classrooms, a welcome and reception area, a shower, medical room, a plant room, a seating area and a multi-purpose room.

The school would operate Monday to Friday, 8.45am and 3.30pm, to abide by the government’s expectation to provide 32 hours per week per child but allow for a crossover of arrival times for different ages and key stages .

Most of the pupils would arrive via a minibus service, which would not be held on site.

At capacity, a total of 14 members would be expected to be on site.

The application states: “The school will adopt autism friendly approval with a sense of importance attached to communication in its varied forms.

"Each student will learn at their own pace and will allow for personal targets to be set both academically and socially.

“Not all learning will be internally and a small playground will be used discreetly and not to cause noise disturbance to the neighbouring residential properties.

“The aim is to educate our young people in a nurturing environment, disabled facilities including toilets, showers and classrooms to be built into the existing building. All classroom fittings will be accessible to all students to enhance the independence."

Under previous planning approval, some work has already begun to reinstate the blocked up side entrance and the window facing onto the car park, which can accommodate seven cars.

Eye Parish Council objected to plans in April over concerns about the lack of parking on site and that is available on the roadside nearby. Concerns were also expressed about the change of appearance of the building, which is located in the Eye Conservation Area.

A number of objections have been received from residents. One said: “We have concerns about space for parking and vehicles dropping off and picking up adding to the traffic pressures we already experience with Eyebury road. As it is, we sometimes cannot leave our driveway due to traffic queuing in the morning.”

Another added: “I believe this planning application should be rejected until issues are sorted by the developer. In particular, how the school will affect surrounding houses (e.g. boundary fences, noise) and the current issues with traffic at rush hour and school pick up/drop off time.”

More- mostly from further afield from the village, have been made in support, however. One said: “It's really important that we have more SEN schools - they offer valuable support to children/young people at a time when they really need it. Investing in their future invests in ours - the work in SEN schools make a huge difference to these young people and their families.

"Another added: “We need more special needs schools in this area as there is a shortage and children are struggling to find school to go to. This is a fantastic company who looks after their children and staff and will be sympathetic to the local neighbours in this area.”

The application must now be considered by Peterborough City Council and can be viewed on the planning portal using reference 24/00320/FUL.