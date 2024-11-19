Rethink over plans to convert Peterborough pub and beer garden into religious education centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cavendish on Eastfield Road has been closed for several years.

Plans to replace the Cavendish Arms at 123 Eastfield Road with a religious education centre have been revised.

In March, plans to fully convert the former public house as 123 Eastfield Road were approved, however, new plans have been submitted.

These state that the applicant, M A Iqbal Architecture, no longer sees this plan as viable.

The Cavendish on Eastfield Road.

This is “due to lack of interest in getting the place fully occupied for religious education facility.”

Therefore, the applicant now wishes to only retain part of the ground floor as religious education facility.

The other part to be used as class E retail and the first floor as three bedroom flat, as previously used.

The previously approved application would have seen two first floor extensions but proposal is now not to extend the first floor rear extension and only to extend first floor side extension.

The religious education centre would be set to open the following hours:

Monday to Friday 1pm - 8pm with a maximum number of 20 students and two teachers/staff staff in each session.

Saturday and Sunday 7pm to 9pm: Maximum of 30 students and two teachers/staff at

any one time.

The development is expected to create two part-time teaching jobs.

No car parking spaces are proposed in the plans.

The application states: “It is considered that the proposal will not have any detrimental impact on the amenity of the adjoining properties or the surrounding area.

“This is achieved through a considered design approach and inherent harmony with the surrounding built environment including approach to scale, form and materiality.

“It is believed that the proposal will provide a positive contribution to the area whilst satisfying the requirements of future users. Whilst we understand that every project is determined based on its own merits, this application is not substantially different from approved schemes in the local area.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01369/FUL.