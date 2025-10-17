Residents invited to join in Halloween "litter pick trail" in Peterborough

Residents are being invited to take part in a Halloween-themed litter picking trail - and be in the chance of winning some “spooktacular prizes”.

Peterborough City Council is teaming up with the Co-Op and Peterborough Litter Wombles to host the family-friendly litter pick on October 31. The event aims to highlight the problems associated with littering across the city.

A PCC spokesperson explained: “Running from Railworld through Lower Bridge Street and ending at the Key Theatre, the Halloween Family Litter Pick invites residents to follow a litter pick trail on Friday 31 October, between 11am and 3pm. Along the way, participants will have the chance to win prizes and explore stands hosted by local organisations, all while helping to keep the city clean.

“Costumes are welcome—though not required—and creativity will be rewarded! Prizes will be given for the Best Litter Pick Halloween Costume and the Best Upcycled (recycled) Halloween Costume, encouraging families to think sustainably while having fun. All participants will receive a prize for completing the litter pick and equipment will be provided on the day.”

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together and clean up litter, so if you can spare a bit of time please join in.

“Whether you come dressed as a spooky ghost or a cleverly repurposed robot, the event promises a fun-filled community atmosphere. I hope that this event will also highlight the positive work carried out by the council and voluntary groups to tackle the problem, as well as encouraging people to get rid of litter correctly.

"We are fully committed to cleaning up litter and want to highlight that despite our best efforts and those of local voluntary groups, it continues to be a problem which everyone has a part to play in tackling.”

The council says it spends “significant funds” every year clearing up litter which could be spent on other essential services and exciting projects.

There is lots of helpful advice about litter disposal on the council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk, as well as information on how to report littering and fly-tipping.