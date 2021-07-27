£840k awarded to Peterborough and Cambridgeshire voluntary sector support groups

Peterborough Council for Voluntary Services (£200,000) and Support Cambridgeshire (£640,000) have been offered the money by Peterborough City Council to last for five years from December 1.

The contracts have been awarded on behalf of both the city council and Cambridgeshire County Council as part of the Think Communities programme.

This approach “acknowledges the vital role communities play in helping to deliver local services, developing community resilience and ensuring our citizens are at the heart of our decision making”.

Peterborough Town Hall

Support Cambridgeshire did not meet the set criteria to be awarded its contract, however, the city council said: “Support Cambridgeshire, a consortium of Council for Voluntary Services (CVS), are the incumbent provider in Cambridgeshire and have a strong track record of accomplishments, i.e. delivering services to Cambridgeshire’s voluntary sector, working with many Cambridgeshire communities and involving council officers in their work.

“A direct award will allow continuity of the services to ensure the detail, quality and Think Community values are clear, delivered and maintained throughout the life of this contract.”

The council added: “These contracts will support frontline voluntary and community organisations and sends a strong signal to the voluntary and community sector about their value and contribution to our communities, as well as informing, influencing and inspiring future practice and policy.