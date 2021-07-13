£24k of fly-tipping fines in Peterborough unpaid after a month
More than half of fly-tipping fines in Peterborough were unpaid after a month of being issued.
Figures show that of 100 fines issued by the city council in 2020/21, just 40 (£16,000) were paid up within 30 days.
The other 60 (£24,000) had to be chased up.
However, the council insisted that all fines have been paid in full.
A spokesperson said: “Fines do not remain unpaid. Individuals are pursued for payments repeatedly and the issue is progressed to court if/where necessary.”
In total, the council dealt with 10,290 fly-tipping cases in 2020/21, with collection costs reaching nearly £157,000.
Five individuals and businesses were said to be prosecuted over this period, delivering £1,790 in compensation and nearly £2,000 more in revenue.