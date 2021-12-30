Popular “Young Lion” Peterborough councillor passes away aged 92

George Bradley's portrait in the Mayor's parlour with wife Ida inset.

George Bradley was born in 1929 and was first elected as a councillor in the city in 1956 aged 27 as a Labour representative for the Central ward.

He was one of a number of new much younger councillors that were elected on to Peterborough City Council in the 1950s.

Charles Swift, who would go on to serve a record 62 years as a councillor, was another that was part of the movement dubbed the “Young Lions,” after winning his seat in North ward aged 23 in 1954.

George Bradley and his wife Ida.

The pair remained close throughout the years and George served as Charles’ deputy mayor in 1961. The pair were among the youngest mayor and deputy mayor partnerships in the country. George went onto hold the position of mayor himself between 1964-65.

He was supported by his wife and mayoress Ida, who attended many functions in his place as he balanced his work duties with the role.

The pair are the only couple to feature together in the portraits of former Mayor’s parlour at the Town Hall.

George would also go on to serve Dogsthorpe ward during his time on the council, which lasted until 1980.

George at his 90th birthday party, two years ago.

During his time on the council, he helped to oversee the growth of the city after it was designated an overspill city for London.

He even helped to build Dogsthorpe as a model housing estate, while in the building trade.

He was also heavily involved in the community in Dogsthorpe, especially the Focus Youth Club and he was the driving force behind starting the tradition of the Christmas lights in Peterborough.

Prior to his time on the council, he served in the Household Cavalry and was in Germany during the Soviet blockade of Berlin between 1948-49.

Later in life, he worked as a health and safety officer and held a number of other positions including as a county councillor, school governor at Newark Hill Primary School and Dogsthorpe Infants and member of the Patient Participation Group for the new Boroughbury Medical Centre .

He was also a fanatical Peterborough United fan and rarely missed a home game.

George has been described by his family as a very active, self-taught man who would stand up for anyone and would bend over backwards to help people with their problems.

Former councillor Swift added: “He was a real champion of Dogsthorpe and a leader in community relations.

“In his central ward, when he was first elected, he had more social cohesion problems to contend with than all the other wards put together.

“He was from a generation of people that we won’t see again. He was a fighter and served in an era where councillors weren’t paid and did it all out of for love for their community and he did it all alongside his wonderful wife Ida.

“He was a deep thinker, an intelligent thinker and someone the city can certainly be proud of.”

George leaves behind his two children, Linda and John, as well as two sisters, Vera and Wendy.

He was also a loving father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather several times over.