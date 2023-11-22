Popular Deeping farm shop given green light for expansion
The Popular farm shop and cafe at Vine House Farm in Deeping St Nicholas has been granted permission for an extension.
The extension will be 6 metres wide, 11.98 metres long and 5.3m high.
The application states that: “The existing farm shop has an overall ridge height of 6m. The extension would be subservient to the main shop and will be using materials to match the existing, namely timber boarding for the walls, light grey composite roof tiles and aluminium window frames.
16 car parking spaces will also be added to the front of the premises.
The extension will come at the cost of a small section of play area and terrace.
At present, the farm shop includes a farm shop, butchers counter and a cafe which serves produce all sourced locally from Lincolnshire.
The cafe seats 70 as well as a further 30 on an outside deck over looking a wildlife garden and pond.