The Wheatsheaf Pub has been closed for almost four years.

Plans have been put forward to demolish the now derelict Wheatsheaf pub in Peterborough.

The pub on Eastfield Road, has stood vacant since it closed in January 2020 and there has since been no takers for the building when put up for sale by the Greene King brewery.

Since then, the building and its beer garden have fallen into a state of disrepair.

The Wheatsheaf pub, Eastfield Road.

Now, however, Squirrel Wood Properties (SWP) has submitted an application to demolish the building to replace it with a Specialised Supported Housing (SSH) scheme for adults with disabilities.

SWP is a specialist social impact developer of supported living accommodation for individuals with disabilities and other support needs. They work closely with registered providers, local authority social care commissioners and support providers to create functional accommodation for its residents.

The planned facility would comprise of 12 one-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom bungalows together with new access, ancillary staff area and associated parking and communal open space.

The scheme would be managed by Inclusion Housing Community Interest Company, a not-for-profit which specialises in supported housing.

Site plans.

It is expected that the units would be filled by referrals.

A total of 11 parking spaces would be provided in the new scheme.

The application states: “The Commissioners have confirmed there is a high level of demand for this type of accommodation in Peterborough.

"The need for specialist supported housing is significant and growing, as it plays a critical role in enabling people to live independently while receiving the necessary support.

"This development will help meet this demand, providing high-quality and sustainable housing that is both supportive and accessible.

“Pre-app feedback noted that the PCC Adult Commission are supportive of the proposal, stating that the development would add much needed capacity in the local area and would meet the increasing demand for such accommodation.

“It was also advised that there would be a steady flow of nominations for the proposed units as they are self-contained and allow for a level of independence for the resident.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00960/FUL.