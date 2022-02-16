Plans to convert Peterborough school into SEN school withdrawn

45 Thorpe Road.

Plans were submitted in November to convert 45 Thorpe Road, which currently has 11 letting rooms, into an educational facility.

This would have been operated by Beeches UK, an organisation experienced in operating residential homes and schools for pupils with special educational needs.

The school itself would have been limited to a maximum of 21 pupils, ranging from nine to 19 years old. Plans were in place for pupils to be picked up and dropped off at home each day by minibus and for the school to employ nine or ten full time staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council’s Highways Team objected to the plans based on the fact that inadequate space was given for parking, turning and the loading and unloading of vehicles. It was feared that the arrival of minibuses would “impede the free flow of traffic on the public highway and create a highway safety issue for all highway users.”

The council’s Pollution Tea also asked for further clarification about provisions to be made for controlling noise from the outdoor play area and air conditioning/ventilation units.