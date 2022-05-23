Stanley House on Broadway. Photo: Google.

Plans to convert an existing hotel on 57-59 Broadway (Stanley House) into co-living accommodation have been submitted by Jassar Developments Limited.

Permission has been sought to convert the hotel, on the corner of Broadway and Church Walk, adjacent to Stanley Park, into a site that would offer 13 fully furnished en-suite units, with communal spaces on each of the two floors.

The developers have stressed in their application that the proposal is very distinct from a house in multiple occupation (HMO). Rather, it would “high quality accommodation to a diverse range of residents across a number of age groups. All residents would have to be in either employment or full-time students.”

It has been anticipated that the mix of residents could include: students at the new Peterborough University, professionals on short term or part time assignments in the city or single people saving to buy a home.

All costs would be covered under a single monthly charge including utility bills, broadband, and cleaning services.

A representative from Barmach Ltd, who prepared the planning statement, said: “This co-living proposal seeks to extend this new residential concept in Peterborough, following approval of a similar schemes at Fifth Avenue on Laxton Square, 61 Bridge Street, and Cross Street Court, offering diversification in the city’s rental accommodation offer.

“Co-living offers membership style accommodation and helps to counteract loneliness, provides autonomous style living for older demographics, recognises later entry to adulthood and helps provide for the comfort and social requirements of young professionals.”