The decision to close the branch was made in 2022.

Plans to convert a former Barclays Bank in Peterborough into community church have been refused.

The branch at 114 - 116 High Street Fletton closed in August 2022 and the building has been vacant since.

New plans sought to change the use of the building and to create a ew function hall, recreation room, cafe area and reception area on the ground floor.

The former bank on Fletton High Street.

A 170 square metre function hall, three class rooms, a meeting room, an office and a kitchen were planned on the first floor as well as 18 car parking spaces to the rear.

Planning officers rejected the proposals, however, following concerns about parking as well as noise levels.

The decision notice stated: “The proposed development provides an insufficient parking and substandard turning, access width and visibility into the site to support the proposed use.

"Further, given the constraints within this area of Fletton, there is already limited off street parking for existing residents and visitors, and the streets adjacent to the site cannot accommodate further additional parking burden.

"The proposal results in a clear intensification of use, especially on days of worship, which would result in an unacceptable level of impact on highway safety.

"With regards to noise and ventilation, insufficient information has been presented with the application and it is unclear if amplification of speech and music would be used.

"Without details confirming the level of noise to be expected and methods of ventilation of the building, it is unclear what level of mitigation would be required, especially during the summer months when windows are the likely source of ventilation, and if the proposed use would result in excessive noise pollution to the detriment of adjacent neighbours and occupiers.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal, search using reference number 24/00048/FUL.