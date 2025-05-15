Plans new for hire community space in place of former Peterborough United club shop

The former club shop closed in December when the new megastore was opened.

Peterborough United have submitted plans to create a new community event space, which would be available for hire, in place of its previous club shop.

The space, which is immediately next to the main entrance of the Weston Homes Stadium, has been vacant and behind a shutter since the club opened its new much larger megastore at the stadium in December.

Now, the club has submitted plans to turn the space into a ‘multi-use function room’ the club has said will be suitable for meetings held within the club, private hire for functions or community activities as well as to be open on match days for socialising.

The former Posh club shop.

A spokesperson for Peterborough United said: “The football club have submitted plans to Peterborough City Council to create a community space in what was the old club shop at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"It will be available for hire for meetings and events during the week and be a space on matchdays for supporters to socialise prior to home fixtures.

"We are excited about the prospect of adding a valuable community space to the stadium footprint.”

The plans can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 25/00598/FUL.