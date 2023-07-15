Plans to demolish the Elm Tree Tavern on Garton End Road and replace it with new homes has been recommended for approval.

The plans must, however, be approved by the council's planning committee after it was called in by former Park ward councilor Ikra Yasin.

In her objection, made before her resignation, Yasin cited concerns in relation to the potential impact on traffic in the area, the size of the site and the practicality of how this development will work.

The Elm Tree Tavern on Garton End Road.

As well as this, 36 objections were received from local residents who raised concerns about potential parking issues, the amount of properties planned and work that has already taken place, including cutting down trees and bushes.

The Elm Tree was closed and sold to Janish Homes Ltd in December 2020.

The homes would be arranged into two pairs of semi-detached houses and a terrace of three. Provision has also been made for 15 car parking spaces and seven cycle spaces.

The application states: “The proposal will significantly enhance the visual impact and amenity of the area removing what is an unsightly building and replacing it with attractive modern houses which are designed to provide a strong built form to the public realm.

"It is clear that the brewery considered the site and the business unviable. This decision will have been made in light of many years of accounts for this pub as well as a wider understanding of drinking/pub trends.

"In addition to the questionable financial viability of this pub in common with pubs across the country- which has been exacerbated by the current energy cost crisis- it is clear that the demand for and use of pubs has changed markedly in the last ten years as many pubs have shut permanently.”