Planning officers at Peterborough City Council have been inundated with objections from residents over plans for a new shipping container at Holywell Ponds in Longthorpe.

An application has been made by Friends of Holywell- whose members act as the council’s voluntary stewards of the site- to install a 15m x 8m close to the boundary of the site to store the tools required for the site’s upkeep, outdoor chairs and its kayak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the application was submitted on April 5, 56 objections have appeared on the council’s planning portal.

Holywell Ponds.

Most have objected to the intrusion on the landscape the container would make.

One commenter said: “I object to a container being placed in this area of natural beauty. It does not fit with the natural surroundings of the fish ponds and the wildlife. It will be a blot on the landscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “This container would ruin the look of Holywell ponds no one wants to see a great big shipping container in such a beautiful area.”

A third said: “I strongly object to the nature of the change the Holywell ponds have undergone. Whilst the involvement of the community in caring for the area is to be applauded, turning the historical and interesting Well into a front garden in poor taste has ruined it.

A map with the shipping container's location outlined in red.

“The idea that a shipping container be placed at the entrance to the woods and parkland in the heart of a residential area is ludicrous and must not be allowed. It will clearly be further damage to the amenity of the area and to what was once a pleasant spot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers have said that the storage is vital as removing and returning the kayak in particular regularly would be “totally impractical.”

Gardens have stood on the site on the nature reserve for around 200 years but artifacts from digs have been unearthed dating back to the Roman, Medieval and Civil War periods, as well as the 17th – 19th centuries.

The ponds themselves are regarded as some of the best preserved Medieval fishponds in the country.

The exact location of the container, one sycamore tree would have to be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers have been working with English Heritage to conduct surveys of the area with the view of creating a long-term heritage plan.

For this reason, they have said that they must find a site for storage that allows the whole of the site’s caves at the site to be returned to their original purpose.

A representative said: “We are acutely aware of the importance and sensitivity of these issues. For all these reasons we have chosen a site for our storage which returns the whole of the cave to its original purpose.

“In addition the location; close to the entrance is on the raised ground created when the spoil from the adjacent housing was bulldozed onto the site. It is thus unlikely to contain important archaeological relics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One sycamore tree would have to be removed to make way for the container.

The application must now be considered by officers.