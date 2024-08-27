Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The building was sold by Anglia Ruskin University in June 2023.

The planned conversion of Peterborough’s Guild House, on Oundle Road, has been recommended for approval by Peterborough City Council.

In December, plans were put forward to convert the building- sold by previous owners Anglia Ruskin University in summer 2023- into 138 new apartments.

The three-storey office complex was first opened in 1962 for Mitchell Construction Co and is locally listed due to the fact it ‘forms an important part of the street scene’ and plays a ‘significant local landmark function.’

Guild House on Oundle Road.

The application to create 90 new apartments and build four new apartment blocks on the site has been submitted by MJS/Lynchwood Developments Ltd.

The new apartment blocks would be built surrounding Guild House. Two blocks would consist of nine two bedroom apartments- split across three floors, one of 12 one and two bedroom apartments across three floors and a block to 18 one and two bedroom across three floors.

The application stated: “The scheme is divided into four distinct elements. Firstly, the large expanse of grass to the site frontage with Oundle Road is retained and enhanced with increased planting to improve biodiversity.

“Secondly, Guild House itself will be retained and converted to residential use. The footprint and form of the building is well suited to this use with apartments enjoying good natural light and including in many cases aspects over the rear landscaped courtyard or frontage amenity space.”

The statement added that the proposal would: “Ensure the long-term protection of Guild House, a non-designated heritage asset, and the positive contribution that it makes to the Oundle Road street scene.

“Create a distinct sense of place achieved through a detailed analysis of the site context and a high-quality design and layout informed by that context.

The faculty previously based at the site has since moved to the campus of Peterborough’s new £30 million university off Bishop’s Road, on the Embankment.

The application has been recommended for approval by planning officers but must be passed by the city’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee.

The committee will meet on Tuesday September 3 at 1:30pm.