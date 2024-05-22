Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The practice on Broadway is planning to relocate in the future.

Best Friends Vet Group has been boosted in its plans to relocate after the conversion of its current premises on Broadway was approved.

Plans for the vet practice, located on the corner of Huntly Grove and Broadway, were

revealed as part of a planning application to demolish its current building at 158 Broadway and replace it with three new homes.

Best Friends Vet Group on Broadway.

The site consists of a two-storey and single storey building, to house the business, and staff and visitor parking.

Plans stated that the vets group is looking to dispose of the site as it is “undevelopable for their future needs.”

Vet Partners Ltd, which has submitted the application, state that an approved application to demolish the existing buildings and replace them three new homes will make the site more attractive for a sale and ‘maximise the asset’ for the group to then in turn invest in the new vets practice and veterinary hospital.

The proposed changes would leave the site with eight car parking spaces.

Even though the application has been granted, it does not mean the work will be started straight away as the site would still need to be sold and a new premises in the vicinity found and moved into.

Previously, Amanda Starsmore-Sutton, Practice Manager, Best Friends Vet Group said: “Best Friends Vet Group in Peterborough has outgrown its current premises and, to enable us to continue to deliver the highest levels of care to pets and an excellent service to clients, we are looking to relocate to a larger, modern building.