Plans have been submitted for a Peterborough office block to be converted into a nine bedroom house in multiple occupation.

The building at 63 Park Road is currently rented office space, made up of ten offices/units but the owner is seeking a residential development.

The building was given planning permission for a conversion into five apartments in June 2023, however, the owner has now confirmed their desire to “provide more housing accommodations for the workers and young professionals in the area.

63 Park Road. Photo: Google.

Four en-suite bedroom and a communal kitchen and dining area would be provided on the first floor, with a further five en-suite bedrooms on the first floor.

No external alterations have been proposed to the building, which is Locally Listed and sits in the Park Conservation Area.

Five car parking spaces would be provided, down from the current seven , along with storage for nine bikes. The application states that this has been designed owing to the fact that “the future occupants are

expected to have low or no access to cars.”

The applications adds: “This development will give the opportunity to provide suitable housing with proper amenities for future occupants.

"It ensures to meet the changing needs of the people and community over a lifetime.

“The change of use will be achieved by internal configuration and ensure that there will be no significant harm to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and and to the surrounding occupiers and amenities.

“The building is in the conservation area, but most of the adjacent and opposite buildings are residential. There are few buildings left for commercial use.

“Since the site is in a suitable location, HMO is the best use of the property to accommodate the housing needs of the workers and young professionals in the nearby establishments.”